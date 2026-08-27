Joseph Spine Institute Launches Patient Education Program to Help Patients Make Informed Decisions About Spine Care

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Spine Institute (JSI) is announcing the launch of a new Patient Education Program designed to provide patients and their families with accessible, physician-led information to help them better understand spine conditions, treatment options and important decisions surrounding spine surgery.

The program will feature a series of educational videos led by physicians at Joseph Spine Institute. The goal is to give patients reliable information they can review before and after appointments, helping them feel more prepared to have meaningful conversations with their physicians and make informed decisions about their care.

The first video in the series, "Seven Top Questions to Ask When Considering Spine Surgery," features Joseph Spine Institute founder Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and nationally recognized leader in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery.

"Patients considering spine surgery often have many questions, and knowing what to ask can make an important difference in understanding their treatment options," said Dr. Joseph. "Our goal with this education program is to give patients information they can use to become more informed and active participants in their own healthcare decisions."

Helping Patients Ask the Right Questions

The decision to undergo spine surgery is significant, and patients may encounter a wide range of treatment options, surgical approaches and recommendations. The new video series is intended to help patients understand the questions they should consider when evaluating their options.

In the first video, Dr. Joseph discusses key questions patients should ask when considering spine surgery, including questions about their diagnosis, available treatment options, the recommended surgical approach, potential risks and benefits, recovery and alternatives to surgery.

Rather than simply telling patients what treatment they should choose, the Patient Education Program is designed to encourage patients to ask questions, understand their options and participate in conversations about their care.

Expanding Patient Education Through Video

Joseph Spine Institute plans to continue developing educational content covering a broad range of spine-related topics. Future videos will address conditions, procedures, treatment options, technology and other subjects that can help patients better understand their spine health.

Topics may include minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery, spinal fusion, disc replacement, treatment options for back and neck pain, regenerative therapies and advances in spine surgery technology.

The videos will be made available through Joseph Spine Institute's digital platforms, including its website and Joseph Spine TV YouTube channel, allowing patients to access the information when it is convenient for them.

"Education is an important part of patient care," said Dr. Joseph. "We want our patients to have access to understandable, meaningful information that helps them prepare for their appointments and have better conversations with their healthcare providers."

About Joseph Spine Institute

Joseph Spine Institute is a comprehensive spine care practice serving patients throughout the Tampa Bay area. Founded by Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., the Institute focuses on advanced treatment of spinal conditions, including minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery, while providing patients with individualized treatment plans based on their specific conditions and needs.

Through its Patient Education Program, Joseph Spine Institute is continuing its commitment to providing patients with the knowledge and resources they need to better understand their spine health and treatment options.

For more information about Joseph Spine Institute and its patient education resources, visit JosephSpine.com.

Rebecca Carter

[email protected]

813.294.8311

SOURCE Joseph Spine Institute