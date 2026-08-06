Josh Allen National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph 1/1 Sells for $1.7 Million, a Record for Any Josh Allen Card

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt today announced the private sale of a Josh Allen National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph 1/1 for $1.7 million. This is the highest price ever paid for a Josh Allen card, topping the previous record of $1.35 million.

A true one-of-one, the card pairs Allen's on-card autograph with an NFL Shield from his rookie season, and stands as the pinnacle of the National Treasures rookie patch autograph format, one of the most coveted in modern football.

2018 Panini Josh Allen National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph 1/1

The sale highlights the continued strength of the high-end sports card market, particularly for elite quarterbacks. Allen's rise into the NFL's top tier has driven sustained demand for his rookie-era cards, with this 1/1 Shield standing as the crown jewel of that class.

"A sale of this scale reflects where the high-end market is headed," said Leore Avidar, CEO of Alt. "The best 1-of-1 rookie cards from era-defining players are being recognized as legitimate assets, and the market is responding accordingly."

This sale points to a maturing market for high-end cards, with Alt as the platform where some of the most significant assets change hands. More record-setting sales are expected in the coming months.

About Alt

Alt is the marketplace for high-end trading cards. Founded in 2020, collectors use Alt to get the industry's fastest cash advances, consign cards to weekly auctions, store their collections in a secure vault, and borrow against what they own. Powered by Alt Value, Alt's proprietary pricing technology, the platform brings real financial infrastructure to the trading card market. Learn more at alt.xyz.

Media Contact

Leore Avidar

[email protected]

SOURCE Alt