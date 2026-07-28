Journey To Lead Appoints Its First CEO

Former Gap Inc. SVP and General Counsel Yolanda Sanders rises from JOURNEY Fellow to Chief Executive Officer.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the fifth anniversary of JOURNEY, the nonprofit leadership organization has appointed Yolanda Sanders as its first CEO. Yolanda is a former Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Gap Inc., a graduate of JOURNEY's inaugural Fellowship class, and a representative of the exceptional rising leaders JOURNEY develops to reach the top.

Gap Inc.'s former General Counsel takes the helm of a nonprofit advancing women to top leadership. Post this Yolanda Sanders (second from left), member of JOURNEY's inaugural Fellowship class, discusses the state of the world for women at the JOURNEY All-Class Reunion in San Francisco.

"Our board was immensely impressed by Yolanda's extensive and international executive experience—and by her dedication to empowerment and to a vision to build out the full potential of an organization she knows so well," says JOURNEY board Chair James "Chip" DiPaula. "Yolanda stands as a powerful example of the extraordinary emerging leaders that JOURNEY equips to scale."

"JOURNEY changed my life," says Yolanda, who will assume her new role August 24. "As an inaugural Fellow, I experienced firsthand the power of an organization that invests in exceptional women leaders and surrounds them with a remarkable community of Champions. To now have the opportunity to serve as CEO is both deeply personal and a tremendous honor." On the JOURNEY board since 2023, Yolanda has served as a member of the governance committee.

She will take charge of a growing nonprofit that includes 200+ mission-driven leaders, including Champions (prominent women leaders), Members (graduates of JOURNEY's yearlong Fellowship), and Fellows, who are best-in-class rising executives and startup CEOs innovating to solve critical global challenges (the future of AI, healthcare, climate, global security) and demonstrate the skills, grit, and talent to reach the top.

"We founded JOURNEY in July 2021 on a fundamental belief that access, connections, and hands-on leadership coaching are key to getting more women into top decision-making roles," says JOURNEY Co-President Pattie Sellers.

"Today, the need is more critical than ever. Our success—measured by Fellow promotions, capital raised, and business growth attributable to being part of the JOURNEY network—is built on an innovative model, with very high satisfaction levels," says Co-President Nina Easton. "Yolanda's vision and operational muscle will guide our new plans to scale and reach hundreds more rising leaders."

"JOURNEY's next chapter is filled with opportunity," says Yolanda, who grew up in Altadena, California, as the youngest of 12 children, graduated from UC Berkeley and UC Law San Francisco, and spent her career building paths for people behind her.

ABOUT JOURNEY

Journey To Lead (JOURNEY) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit leadership organization that equips exceptional women leaders to scale their skills, businesses, capital, and impact. With a mission to get more women to the top of the private sector, JOURNEY is more than a Fellowship: a lifelong community committed to scaling leaders who are reshaping the future.

To support JOURNEY, donate here or email [email protected].

SOURCE Journey To Lead