JourneyPure selects Prosperity Behavioral Health for revenue cycle management and completes go-live across its Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida facilities

Nashville-based substance use disorder and mental health provider consolidates billing onto a single platform after a complex multi-system migration, with an eye toward AI-driven revenue protection

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Behavioral Health, a behavioral health-exclusive revenue cycle management (RCM) company, today announced that JourneyPure, a substance use disorder and mental health treatment provider founded in Nashville, has selected Prosperity as its RCM partner and completed go-live across its Tennessee, Florida, and Kentucky facilities. JourneyPure operates 7 treatment locations, including 4 residential treatment centers and 3 outpatient clinics, across Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida.

JourneyPure in Knoxville, TN

The engagement consolidates JourneyPure's billing operations, which had previously been spread across multiple systems, clearinghouses, and third-party arrangements, onto a single platform managed by Prosperity. The two organizations completed go-live on May 1, 2026, and finished consolidating JourneyPure's Tennessee and Kentucky locations by June.

Why JourneyPure chose Prosperity

When evaluating revenue cycle partners, JourneyPure prioritized behavioral health expertise, transparency, and trust. Leadership said those qualities were essential in selecting a partner that aligned with the organization's long-term goals, according to Jonathan Billingham, Director of Quality and Clinical Excellence at JourneyPure.

"Deductibles are increasing astronomically and people are struggling to get much needed behavioral health care. It's a hard moment in time for providers to navigate," said Kyle Ross, Vice-President of Operations at JourneyPure. "Operators need expert partners to navigate these changes effectively."

Navigating a complex migration

The migration was anything but routine. Prosperity's team took on a billing environment split across two clearinghouses and several systems, untangled lapsed credentialing and payer-mapping issues inherited from prior management, rebuilt billing rules from the ground up, and stood up new benefit-verification and utilization review (UR) workflows. All of it happened on a compressed timeline that overlapped with JourneyPure's CARF accreditation surveys.

"Migrations like this are where behavioral health RCM gets hard, and where specialization matters most," said Brett Reed, who leads operations, customer success, and product at Prosperity. "Our job was to absorb the complexity, communicate constantly, and not run from the difficult problems. We told JourneyPure on day one that challenges would come up, and that how we solved them together would define the partnership."

Live across every location

By June 2026, all of JourneyPure's Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida facilities were consolidated onto Prosperity's platform, with claims flowing through a single billing system and clearinghouse and a consistent submission cadence reestablished across every location. The unified setup gives JourneyPure's leadership a clearer, real-time view of revenue performance across the organization, replacing the fragmented reporting that had made it difficult to see where money was owed.

An eye toward AI and the patient journey

With operations stabilized, the partnership is turning toward technology. Prosperity's roadmap includes AI-enabled tools that continuously monitor clinical documentation and help protect revenue, a growing priority as payers increasingly use automation to deny days of care. For JourneyPure, the longer-term vision is a connected platform that follows the full patient journey, from intake, through the first verification of benefits and billing, all the way to alumni management.

"We have to use every tool available to make sure our clinicians can help as many patients as possible," said Christi Cessna, CEO of JourneyPure. "Consolidating onto one platform was step one. What excites me now is where we go next with Prosperity, using technology to make insights readily available and connecting the full patient journey so our teams can spend less time fighting over billing and more time delivering needed care."

About JourneyPure

JourneyPure provides substance use disorder and mental health treatment for adults through 4 residential treatment centers and 3 outpatient clinics across Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida. Founded in Nashville in 2014, JourneyPure is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Learn more at journeypure.com.

About Prosperity Behavioral Health

Prosperity Behavioral Health is a behavioral health-exclusive revenue cycle management company that pairs modern technology with hands-on industry expertise, helping substance use disorder, mental health, and other behavioral health providers collect the revenue they have earned. Prosperity clients see an average 23% increase in collections, supported by a 97%+ collection rate and a 99.5% clean claim rate. Headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. and backed by NewSpring Capital, Prosperity is Powering Behavioral Health for a Brighter Future. Learn more at prosperitybh.com.

Media contact

James Furbush VP of Marketing, Prosperity Behavioral Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Prosperity Behavioral Health