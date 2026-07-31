J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), Bringing Its Extension Strategy Expertise to an ETF

JLVP brings an institutional long/short extension approach to a broader range of investors

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of its first actively managed extension strategy in an ETF, JPMorgan US Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), on the Nasdaq Exchange. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by combining a U.S. large-cap portfolio with an extension sleeve, allowing the strategy to pursue opportunities on both the long and short sides of equity markets. JLVP underscores the firm's continued commitment to expanding its active ETF lineup to help clients diversify portfolios, reinforcing its leadership in global active ETFs.

"With index concentration elevated, investors are looking for more ways to balance offense and defense with access to opportunities that broaden across industries and investment styles," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We continue to bring our proven active strategies into an ETF wrapper, making them easier for investors to access. Extension strategies are a long-standing strength for J.P. Morgan, and JLVP is an important addition to our growing range of active ETFs."

JLVP is a value-oriented long/short strategy that takes long positions in stocks the team believes are undervalued and short positions in stocks it expects to underperform. The extension strategy has been managed in institutional portfolios since 2016 and combines the U.S. equity team's highest-conviction long ideas with selective short positions to reflect the analysts' research-backed views. The strategy can also enhance alpha generation by using limited short positions to generate proceeds to help fund additional long positions, extending the portfolio beyond 100% long positions.

The fund is co-managed by portfolio managers Scott Blasdell and Jim Brown, who together have more than 45 years of industry experience. JLVP gives investors access to J.P. Morgan Asset Management's equity investment platform, including a U.S. equities research team of 60 analysts, averaging 20 years of industry experience. The team leverages a 40-year fundamental valuation framework to rank companies through rigorous bottom-up analysis, identifying high-conviction long and short opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. As of June 30, 2026, J.P. Morgan Asset Management manages $25 billion in global equity extension strategies.

"We use our decades of fundamental research to create a ranking of stocks from most to least attractive, and this disciplined approach is used to consistently select securities across market cycles. JLVP brings that approach into an ETF format, backed by the depth and breadth of our U.S. equity research platform, so we can stay selective on the long side and opportunistic on the short side," said Blasdell.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management will temporarily waive a portion of the JLVP management fee, reducing it to 49 basis points* through February 29, 2028. After that, the full management fee of 65 basis points is expected to be charged.

* As a result of the fund's estimated short dividend expense, which is included in its net expenses, net expenses are shown as 105 basis points after taking into effect the fee waiver.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.6 trillion as of June 30, 2026, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the JPMorgan ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit www.jpmorganETFs.com to obtain a prospectus.

Investing involves risk. Including possible loss of an investment.

J.P. Morgan Funds are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management