J.P. Morgan Funds NAV Restatement for ETF

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Funds announces the net asset value (NAV) per share of the below exchange traded fund was restated as shown below:

ETF Name Ticker Revised NAV

(6/16/26) Original NAV

(6/16/26)) Change (%) Exchange



JPMorgan International Hedged

Equity Laddered Overlay ETF HOLA $55.12158 $54.40259 1.32161 % NYSE Arca



These values differ from a previously disclosed NAV. The NAV adjustments are a result of an error in calculating the NAV for the above-mentioned ETF.

For additional information, contact 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

The information presented here is not intended as a solicitation.

The "net asset value" (NAV) of an ETF is determined at the close of each business day and represents the dollar value of one share of the ETF; it is calculated by taking the total assets of an ETF subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as an ETF's intraday trading value. Investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV. Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You may incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

J.P. Morgan Funds are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., is a member of FINRA.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Funds