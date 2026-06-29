JPI Closes on Land for Jefferson Pearson Ranch, Marking Its Return to the Austin Market

342-unit Class A community in Northwest Austin's Pearson Ranch master development positions JPI to meet surging, tech-driven housing demand

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JPI, a premier developer of multifamily communities, today announced the closing of a 9.32-acre site at the northwest corner of Pearson Market Circle and Spectrum Drive in Northwest Austin. The acquisition launches the development of Jefferson Pearson Ranch, a $90 million, 342-home Class A community that marks JPI's return to the Austin market after a decade.

Jefferson Pearson Ranch will rise within Pearson Ranch, a 156-acre, 2.6 million-square-foot mixed-use development positioned as a hub for major technology employers. JPI is scheduled to break ground in August 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.

Why Austin, Why Now

The Northwest Austin corridor is positioned for sustained growth as major employers expand their footprints, most notably Apple, whose nearby $1 billion campus is expected to grow from roughly 7,000 employees today to as many as 15,000. The surrounding area is anchored by a roster of leading technology companies, with nearby employers including Dell, PayPal, Amazon, and Visa. While the submarket absorbed a heavy wave of multifamily deliveries in 2024 and 2025, very few projects are slated to deliver between now and 2028, positioning Jefferson Pearson Ranch to lease up against minimal new competition just as job growth continues to drive demand.

"Austin remains one of the strongest long-term growth stories in the country, and this corridor of Northwest Austin sits right at the center of it. We're proud to plant our flag back in Austin with a project of this caliber, bringing high-quality housing to a market where demand is accelerating," said Miller Sylvan, SVP, Regional Development Partner at JPI.

A Community Built for How Austin Lives

Set across 9.32 acres, Jefferson Pearson Ranch will deliver 342 Class A homes across three four-story buildings, served by a two-level parking deck. The community offers a thoughtful mix of 25 studio, 211 one-bedroom, 90 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom homes, with select units featuring private balconies, patios or fenced yards, along with mudrooms, flex spaces, dry bars, soaking tubs and dual vanities.

Residents will enjoy a full suite of resort-inspired amenities, including a standalone fitness center with both indoor and outdoor workout space. Additional amenities include a resort-style pool with sundecks and a cabana, a resident lounge with a gaming area and open coworking space, a private conference room and whisper rooms, courtyards with fire pits, large grills and outdoor kitchens, and a spacious dog park with a dog-wash-station.

Jefferson Pearson Ranch is being developed with a team of leading design partners, including architect The Preston Partnership, civil engineering by BGE, landscape architecture by LandDesign, and interior design by Ink + Oro.

About JPI

JPI is a leading developer dedicated to transforming building, enhancing communities, and improving lives. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, JPI delivers Class A multifamily housing that exceeds expectations and fosters vibrant neighborhoods. By focusing on sustainable development and strategic partnerships, JPI continues to shape the future of community living while positively impacting communities nationwide. For more information about JPI and its portfolio of projects, please visit JPI.com.

SOURCE JPI