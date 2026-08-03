J/PR ESTABLISHES PRESENCE IN MIAMI, ONE OF THE WORLD'S FASTEST-GROWING LUXURY MARKETS

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J/PR, the award-winning global communications agency specializing in luxury travel, hospitality, real estate and lifestyle brands, announces the opening of its Miami office, marking a significant milestone in the agency's continued growth. Owned by Jamie Lynn O'Grady and Sarah Evans, the new office will be led by longtime J/PR team member Miller Diaz-Cobo, Senior Director, who relocates from New York City after spending the past decade helping shape the agency's growth and client success.

The expansion reflects years of investment in the South Florida market and responds to the region's emergence as one of the world's most influential hubs for luxury travel, hospitality, real estate, culinary experiences, wellness, art and design.

"Miami has become far more than a destination, it's a global center of influence where luxury brands, investors, tastemakers and travelers increasingly intersect," said Sarah Evans, Partner at J/PR. "We've worked in this market for years, but the opportunity has reached a point where it makes sense to have a dedicated presence on the ground. Miller is the ideal person to lead this next chapter. She understands our culture and our clients exceptionally well."

Over the past several years, Miami has experienced extraordinary growth as international luxury brands have expanded their presence, new hotels and branded residences have reshaped the skyline, major culinary talent has arrived, and events including Art Basel Miami Beach, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and countless cultural moments have elevated the city's global profile. Today, Miami serves as both a destination and a gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, making it a strategic communications center for brands seeking international visibility.

For J/PR clients, the Miami office represents more than a geographic expansion. It creates new opportunities for:

Stronger relationships with South Florida's growing media, creator and tastemaker community.

More localized support for hotels, destinations, restaurants, residences and lifestyle brands throughout Florida, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Enhanced access to one of the country's fastest-growing luxury consumer markets.

Increased opportunities for partnerships, events, influencer programming and brand collaborations.

Senior-level, on-the-ground counsel backed by J/PR's global network across North America and UK.

The Miami office joins J/PR's growing network of offices across North America and UK, reinforcing the agency's commitment to providing local expertise with global reach.

As luxury travel continues to evolve, proximity to emerging cultural and business centers has become increasingly important. J/PR's Miami expansion positions the agency and its clients to capitalize on one of the industry's most dynamic markets while continuing to deliver the strategic storytelling, media relations, influencer partnerships and integrated communications for which the agency is known.

For more information, or to get in touch, J/PR's Miami office can be reached at [email protected].

About J/PR

J/PR is an award-winning global communications agency specializing in public relations and digital strategy for luxury travel, hospitality, lifestyle, real estate, and destinations. With offices across North America (including New York, San Diego, Los Angeles, Nashville, Denver, Atlanta, Scottsdale and San Francisco) and the United Kingdom (London), J/PR delivers integrated communications solutions spanning media relations, social media management, influencer marketing, strategic brand partnerships, and event management for the world's leading luxury brands.

SOURCE J/PR