J.S. Held Joins the Women's Engineering Society and UNESCO in Celebrating Women in Engineering

J.S. Held experts apply engineering intelligence to forensic investigations, construction advisory, and complex disputes.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held joins the Women's Engineering Society (WES) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in celebrating International Women in Engineering Day (INWED). INWED provides an important "platform to showcase successes and achievements of female engineers" and in 2026, celebrates under the theme Engineering Intelligence.

The work of more than 100 J.S. Held women engineers across nine countries perfectly embodies the spirit of Engineering Intelligence. A collaborative collection of female experts apply their engineering expertise to complex financial, technical, and scientific matters, helping clients respond to contentious and often catastrophic issues and proactively manage risk.

Meet the J.S. Held Experts

In the spirit of the 2026 Women in Engineering theme, #EngineeringIntelligence, J.S. Held is proud to highlight the work of a few of the firm's engineering experts. As described by WES, Engineering Intelligence is the combination of knowledge, judgment, and leadership that transforms technical capability into meaningful impact. It is assessed across four themes, including Human Capital Intelligence, Design Intelligence, Safety Intelligence, and Future Intelligence. These women exemplify it every day.

Human Capital Intelligence - Data Science & Analytics

A data scientist working from India applies her expertise in programming languages and database systems to analyze financial, operational, and transactional data, delivering insights that support both proactive risk management and reactive crisis response. Her work reflects data intelligence at its most consequential, extracting actionable meaning from complex datasets, applying the human capital intelligence of an expert whose judgment turns information into evidence. She helps organizations detect and mitigate the impact of misconduct and economic crime by applying technology and data science with precision and rigor.

Design & Safety Intelligence - Forensic Investigations

A forensic investigations expert in Phoenix, Arizona, applies her structural engineering and construction management background to conduct forensic investigations that protect people and inform accountability. Her command of the systems and infrastructure that shape the built environment enables her to identify root causes, assess structural failures, and deliver findings that withstand rigorous scrutiny. Her work embodies safety intelligence: knowledge applied to protect lives and enable performance.

Design & Human Capital Intelligence - Construction Disputes

A London-based construction disputes expert draws on a career that began in site engineering and progressed through program management before concentrating on delay analysis. Her work across national and international projects spanning energy, infrastructure, and nuclear developments reflects design intelligence grounded in command of the systems that shape complex builds. Frequently appointed as an independent expert advisor and witness, she brings the human capital intelligence of a practitioner known for her practical, balanced approach to resolving disputes.

Design & Global Intelligence - Energy & Infrastructure

An energy expert working from the United Arab Emirates applies her experience as a project and cost engineer in the international oil and gas industry to provide contractual analysis and quantum support on contentious and non-contentious matters spanning multiple sectors and jurisdictions. Her ability to author expert reports in the Arabic language for use in litigation proceedings reflects a form of global intelligence that engineering increasingly demands: the capacity to operate with technical authority across borders, languages, and legal systems.

Safety Intelligence - Environmental Health & Toxicology

A senior toxicologist working from Redmond, Washington, applies more than 20 years of experience in toxicology, industrial hygiene, and engineering projects to manage human and environmental exposure and risk assessments. Her ability to critically evaluate court documents, depositions, medical records, industrial hygiene data, and scientific literature, and to translate complex findings into clear technical documents and data visualizations, reflects safety intelligence at its core: knowledge that protects people and informs sound decisions.

Safety & Future Intelligence - Accident Reconstruction

A mechanical engineer applies expertise developed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), where she led federal research on crash test dummy biofidelity and human injury risk evaluation in postures associated with autonomous vehicles. Her transition to accident reconstruction reflects the intersection of safety and future intelligence: pioneering knowledge gained at the frontier of vehicle safety technology, now applied to protect lives and advance understanding of real-world injury mechanisms.

Future Intelligence - Smart Building Systems

A mechanical and chemical engineer based in Indianapolis applies her expertise in controls systems and automated building sequences to shepherd multi-million-dollar projects from conceptual design to construction completion. By implementing advanced control strategies across educational, healthcare, and hospitality facilities, she helps shape how the next generation of engineers will design, monitor, and manage the built environment. Her work reflects future intelligence: engineering knowledge applied at the intersection of technology and infrastructure to deliver buildings that perform more efficiently and sustainably.

Multidimensional Engineering-Informed Experts Benefit J.S. Held Clients

Deep engineering expertise permeates the global organization. Multidisciplinary experts across J.S. Held combine engineering expertise with core specializations, including:

Accident Reconstruction

Builder's Risk Consulting

Construction Advisory

Digital Investigations & Discovery

Environmental, Health & Safety

Equipment Consulting & Failure Analysis

Forensic Accounting & Economics

Human Factors Consulting

Property & Infrastructure Damage Consulting

Surety Consulting

J.S. Held Commitment to Professional Development

J.S. Held fosters an environment where women with engineering and other technical and financial expertise are empowered to grow, lead, and make a meaningful impact in the industries and communities the firm serves. Marjan Panah, Chief People Officer, observes, "At J.S. Held, the breadth of what we do is matched by the diversity of the people who do it. Our different backgrounds, experiences, and skill sets combine to deliver value that is difficult to replicate across a wide range of matters and geographies. That begins with leaders and communities who ensure every team member feels welcomed, respected, and appreciated."

Join the J.S. Held Team

J.S. Held is actively recruiting engineering experts. Join a team of more than 1,500 professionals who serve organizations across six continents, including:

84% of the Global 200 Law Firms

75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies

90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers

71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Visit https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/careers to learn more about opportunities to apply engineering expertise at J.S. Held.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held