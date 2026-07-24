Jubilant Biosys Brings Together Global Biotech Leaders to Advance the Future of Healthcare Innovation at 2nd EDGE Innovation Forum

Event Highlights

Over 50 organizations represented, including 40 biotechnology companies

More than 5 large pharmaceutical companies and 8 investment firms represented

4 biotech startups pitched their breakthrough science

Over 30 C-suite executives attended the event

Representatives from 8 companies participated in 2 on-stage panels

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys, an integrated drug discovery and development partner, convened the 2nd EDGE Innovation Forum in San Diego on July 23. The forum brought together leading biotechnology founders, venture capital leaders, pharmaceutical executives, and drug discovery experts from around the world to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and explore pathways to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies. The discussions focused on advancing scientific innovation, improving access to capital, and strengthening partnerships across the biopharma ecosystem.

Panel discussion on "Biopharma Investing in Transition" at the 2nd EDGE Innovation Forum. From left: Travis Young, CSO, Foresite Labs; Deborah Nguyen, Operating Partner, Red Tree Venture Labs; Arun Thottumkara, PhD, Senior Director, Curie.Bio; and Court R. Turner, Partner, LYZZ Capital. Moderator: TJ Sigler, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Jubilant Biosys (standing, right).

Hosted in one of the world's leading biotechnology hubs, the forum addressed some of the most pressing opportunities and challenges shaping the industry today, including scientific innovation, capital deployment, and the evolving partnership models that are redefining drug discovery and development.

Reflecting on the forum, Mr. TJ Sigler, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Jubilant Biosys, shared, "So much of a biotech's success these days depends on its ability to attract investors. While the funding environment appears to be improving, many discovery programs still struggle to secure the investment they need to advance. Jubilant wanted to create a platform that brings together biotech and venture capital leaders to network, exchange insights, and build meaningful connections, helping innovative ideas ultimately reach patients."

A highlight of the forum was the Emerging NewCos Showcase, where selected biotechnology companies presented their therapeutic programs and technology platforms to an audience of venture investors, pharmaceutical leaders, and drug discovery experts. The showcase provided entrepreneurs with opportunities to receive strategic feedback, engage with potential collaborators, and build relationships that can help advance breakthrough healthcare technologies.

The event featured a keynote session by Deborah Nguyen, Operating Partner, Red Tree Venture Labs, alongside startup pitch presentations, expert panel discussions, and curated networking opportunities. Discussions explored the future of healthcare innovation and the critical role that partnerships between biotechnology companies, investors, pharmaceutical organizations, and research partners will play in bringing new therapies to patients faster and more efficiently.

The forum brought together an accomplished group of industry leaders, including executives, investors, biotechnology founders, and scientific leaders from organizations including Foresite Capital, Red Tree Venture Labs, Curie Bio, LYZZ Capital, Rezo Therapeutics, Numerion Labs, and Jubilant Biosys. Senior leadership from the Jubilant Bhartia Group and Jubilant Biosys also participated in the program, including Mr. Shantanu Jha, Group CHRO, Jubilant Bhartia Group; Dr. Prasant Deb, Senior Vice President & Site Head, Noida & Greater Noida, Jubilant Biosys; Dr. Sreekanth Rouduri, Vice President & Site Head, Bengaluru, Jubilant Biosys; and other scientific and business leaders.

Concluding the event, Mr. Jay Sheth, Associate Vice President, Business Development & Head of VC Partnerships, Jubilant Biosys, said, "In today's biotech environment, innovation requires more than great science. It requires the right combination of capital, execution, and strategic partnerships. Through EDGE, Jubilant is committed to bringing together founders, investors, and industry leaders to accelerate the next generation of biotech breakthroughs."

Building on the momentum of its second edition, EDGE continues to grow as a forum for meaningful conversations between biotech innovators, investors, and drug discovery leaders.

About EDGE

EDGE is an innovation forum created by Jubilant Biosys to connect emerging biotechnology companies, venture investors, pharmaceutical leaders, and drug discovery experts. Through scientific discussions, startup showcases, investor engagement, and curated networking, EDGE helps foster collaboration and strategic partnerships that advance innovation across the global biotechnology ecosystem.

About Jubilant Biosys

Jubilant Biosys is an integrated Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) providing drug discovery, development, and GMP manufacturing services to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With more than 20 years of experience, over 1,300 scientists, and operations across India and France, the company supports small molecule programs from discovery through commercial manufacturing, alongside discovery services for biologics and other advanced therapeutic modalities.

SOURCE Jubilant Biosys Limited