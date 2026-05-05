JUICED BIKES IS BACK

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Juiced Bikes

May 05, 2026, 11:02 ET

PHOENIX, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juiced Bikes is back. To commemorate this watershed moment, Austin Gomes, Juiced Bikes' new General Manager, said, "Stoked."

Erin Reimer, Juiced Bikes' new Head of Brand, said, "It's pronounced RHYME-er."

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Juiced Bikes launches the all new Scrambler ebike with full suspension and hardtail models.
Juiced Bikes launches the all new Scrambler ebike with full suspension and hardtail models.

About Juiced Bikes
Juiced Bikes was founded in 2009 and acquired in 2025 by the co-founders of the best-selling ebike company in North America. Check out the new ebikes at JuicedBikes.com.

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SOURCE Juiced Bikes

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