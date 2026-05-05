News provided byJuiced Bikes
May 05, 2026, 11:02 ET
PHOENIX, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juiced Bikes is back. To commemorate this watershed moment, Austin Gomes, Juiced Bikes' new General Manager, said, "Stoked."
Erin Reimer, Juiced Bikes' new Head of Brand, said, "It's pronounced RHYME-er."
About Juiced Bikes
Juiced Bikes was founded in 2009 and acquired in 2025 by the co-founders of the best-selling ebike company in North America. Check out the new ebikes at JuicedBikes.com.
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SOURCE Juiced Bikes
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