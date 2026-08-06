JuiceX Receives CFTC Designation as a Contract Market

DORAL, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JuiceX today announced that it has received designation from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract Market (DCM).

The designation authorizes JuiceX to operate a federally regulated exchange for trading event and prediction markets, subject to ongoing CFTC oversight and the exchange's compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

JuiceX initially intends to list sports event contracts at launch, starting with professional football contracts this fall. Traders can request access at juicex.com. For partners and developers, JuiceX offers a robust, one-stop platform with a full tech stack to facilitate connection to a federally regulated venue - onboarding and connectivity specifications are available on request.

About JuiceX

JuiceX is a CFTC-designated contract market building live, in-game event contract markets for sports. Its leadership team brings deep experience in derivatives trading, exchange technology, and regulatory compliance, drawn from leading firms across the financial and professional services industries. Learn more at juicex.com, or follow JuiceX on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Jason Randolph | [email protected]

Designation as a contract market by the CFTC does not constitute an endorsement or approval by the CFTC of Juice Exchange, LLC, its products, its services, or its business practices. Trading in derivatives involves risk of loss.

SOURCE JuiceX