Julian Lennon to Release First-Ever Fine Art Photography Book, "Life's Fragile Moments," by teNeues Publishing

This book is an illuminating compilation of Lennon's most important photos, including some never-before-seen images, in one opulent coffee table book

AUGSBURG, Del., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed photographer and visual artist, Julian Lennon, is set to release his first-ever coffee table photography book titled "Life's Fragile Moments" available on September 9, 2024. This stunning collection features a compilation of visually striking images that span over two decades of Lennon's unique life, career, adventures, and philanthropic efforts, reflecting his multifaceted creativity and innate curiosity.

Julian Lennon - Life's Fragile Moments Cover

Known for his contributions to the music world as a singer/songwriter, Lennon demonstrates his versatility with his esteemed presence behind the lens. In this new book, he captures authentic street art, captivating landscapes, and intimate portraits, offering a unique perspective on the beauty and fragility of life. His photography covers a wide range of subjects, from scenic landscapes that evoke a sense of wonder to urban scenes that pulsate with radiant energy. Each image tells a compelling, documentary-like story, drawing viewers into a world of emotion and creativity.

"To finally have a Photography Coffee Table Book is a Dream come True…It's one of the most beautiful ways to be able to showcase such a variety of my photography work…. Beyond Thankful," said Lennon.

"Life's Fragile Moments" also includes personal reflections and insights penned by Lennon himself in his own script, providing readers with a deeper understanding of his artistic journey. Through his words and images, Lennon reveals the inspiration behind his work, offering a rare glimpse into his thoughts and emotions. This intimate connection with the artist makes this book a must-have for any photography enthusiast or collector.

In addition to many of his classic images, the collection reveals never-before-seen photographs of Lennon's travels to Uruguay, plus a series of captures from a tribute concert for Leonard Cohen, which features artists such as Sting, Elvis Costello and Lana Del Ray.

This coffee table book stands out not only for its visual impact but also for its emotional depth. The carefully curated photographs and accompanying texts make "Life's Fragile Moments" a unique addition to any collection, reflecting the complex and diverse sides of Lennon's creative spirit.

"Life's Fragile Moments" will be available for purchase at major booksellers, department stores and online retailers, including Amazon, starting September 9, in both English and German. Collectors outside of Germany can pre-order the book for delivery worldwide, October 29. For more information about the book and upcoming events, visit teNeues.com .

