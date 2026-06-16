JUNG SAEM MOOL Beauty Strengthens North American Footprint with Triumphant 'Glass Skin Atelier' Pop-Up in New York

Elevating Authentic Beauty in the Heart of New York City

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNG SAEM MOOL Beauty, the globally acclaimed K-beauty artistry brand, has successfully concluded its inaugural New York pop-up, "Glass Skin Atelier," held at Union Square from May 28 to June 2. The event marks a significant milestone in the brand's strategic expansion across North America, effectively introducing its signature philosophy of Natural Beauty and unparalleled Glass Skin expertise to discerning consumers, content creators, and industry professionals.

Jung Saem Mool Pop-Up Exterior Guests Attend the Jung Saem Mool Masterclass

Under the empowering theme "Find Youtiful: Be Original, Be Beautiful," the pop-up transcended traditional retail formats to deliver a sophisticated, immersive experience celebrating individual authenticity. A standout highlight was the exclusive Artistry Session personally led by founder Jung Saem Mool and her elite team of professional makeup artists. Together with AI-powered skin and shade analysis, personalized shade matching, and Quick Glow Sessions, participants experienced firsthand the artistry and transformative techniques behind JUNG SAEM MOOL's iconic Glass Skin finish. The event also strengthened connections within New York's vibrant beauty community through meaningful networking with local makeup artists, further elevating the brand's professional reputation.

Central to the experience was the Essential Skin Nuder Cushion, the brand's flagship base product offered in 30 meticulously calibrated shades. This innovation reflects JUNG SAEM MOOL Beauty's commitment to inclusive, high-performance solutions that address the diverse needs of global consumers. As a commemorative gift, guests who completed personalized shade matching received a mini Essential Skin Nuder Cushion in their recommended shade.

More than a product showcase, the Glass Skin Atelier served as a refined platform where advanced technology, personalized artistry, and authentic self-expression converged, solidifying JUNG SAEM MOOL Beauty's position as a leader in premium K-beauty and professional makeup artistry.

Building on the strong momentum from the New York pop-up, JUNG SAEM MOOL Beauty plans to accelerate its North American expansion. In the second half of 2026 and beyond, the brand will roll out additional pop-ups in key cities, while pursuing strategic partnerships with premium retailers. These initiatives will broaden access to the Glass Skin experience and establish JUNG SAEM MOOL Beauty as a leading force in the premium K-beauty segment across North America.

JUNG SAEM MOOL Beauty remains dedicated to delivering exceptional, culturally resonant beauty experiences that set new standards in the global beauty industry.

Media Contact:

Viviana Yoo

6466181006

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SOURCE JUNG SAEM MOOL