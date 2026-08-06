Just Dashes Introduces SoftCap™ -- A Premium Padded Dash Cover for Classic Cars

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than four decades restoring dashboards for classic vehicles, Just Dashes has announced the nationwide launch of SoftCap™—a new padded dashboard overlay designed to bridge the gap between inexpensive plastic dash covers and costly, time-consuming dashboard restoration.

Introducing SoftCap™ by Just Dashes - The Premium Padded Dash Cover Speed Speed A Just Dashes technician demonstrates the padded construction and fitted appearance of SoftCap™ during installation in a classic Mercedes-Benz SL SoftCap™ by Just Dashes installed in a classic Mercedes-Benz SL, delivering a padded, factory-inspired appearance without replacing the original dashboard.

For years, classic car owners have faced a difficult choice when dealing with cracked dashboards. Full restoration often requires removing the dashboard, investing thousands of dollars, and waiting months for completion. Lower-cost plastic dash caps provide a quicker solution but frequently sacrifice the original appearance and feel of the vehicle's interior.

SoftCap was developed to provide a third option.

Using the same premium automotive vinyl and high-density foam materials that Just Dashes has refined through more than 45 years of dashboard restoration, SoftCap delivers an OEM-inspired padded appearance while installing directly over an existing dashboard. The result is a cleaner, more original-looking interior without the expense, downtime, or complexity of a full restoration.

"Over the years, we received countless calls from enthusiasts whose projects simply didn't justify a complete dashboard restoration, but who also didn't want to settle for a hard plastic cap," said Jason Tessler, CEO of Just Dashes. "SoftCap was created for those customers. It gives classic car owners a practical middle-ground solution while maintaining the look and character that made them fall in love with their vehicles in the first place."

SoftCap launches with approximately 20 vehicle applications covering some of the most popular classic cars on the road today. Each SoftCap is made to order in the United States with an initial lead time of approximately three weeks. New vehicle applications will be added regularly, and enthusiasts are encouraged to submit requests for models not yet available.

The launch marks the first time Just Dashes has introduced a dedicated product line focused specifically on enthusiasts seeking a faster, more affordable dashboard upgrade while preserving an authentic, factory-inspired appearance.

More information, current vehicle applications, and future product requests can be found at justdashes.com/SoftCap.

About Just Dashes

Founded in 1981, Just Dashes is one of the nation's leading specialists in classic automotive interior restoration. For more than 45 years, the company has restored dashboards, interior trim, consoles, and other components for collectors, restoration shops, museums, and automotive enthusiasts around the world.

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justdashes.com/SoftCap

SOURCE Just Dashes