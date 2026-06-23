JustAI Raises $17M Series A to Build an Agentic Marketing Platform

New capital from investors Base10 Partners, Y Combinator, and Peak XV Partners, will

help JustAI scale its AI-native platform for enterprise marketing teams in the US

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAI, an AI-native marketing platform helping companies automate personalization, experimentation and decisioning at scale, today announced it has raised $17 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Base10 Partners, with participation from Y Combinator and Peak XV Partners.The round also includes strategic investors and operators from anthropic, Chime and Notion, the CTO of HubSpot, and the founders of Eppo and Vapi.

Team photo

Marketing and growth teams are under increasing pressure to deliver more output, more personalization and more measurable impact, without scaling headcount or adding more tools. At the same time, the martech landscape has become increasingly fragmented. The 2025 Marketing Technology Landscape counted more than 15,000 martech products, while Gartner's 2026 CMO Spend Survey found that CMOs are allocating 15.3% of marketing budgets to AI, but only 30% feel ready to scale AI capabilities.

JustAI grew 5X in its annual recurring revenue this year and has ambitious plans to disrupt how marketing is run in large enterprises. It brings together strategy, creative, decisioning and data agents to help marketers move from manual campaign execution to autonomous marketing. Instead of relying on rigid workflows, rules-based segmentation and scattered experimentation history, JustAI gives marketing teams a unified system that can understand user context, generate campaigns, optimize decisions and continuously learn from results.

"We want marketers to spend less time managing tools and more time making the decisions that drive growth," said Neha Mittal, Founder and CEO of JustAI. "Marketing teams have spent the last decade buying more tools to manage more workflows. But the real opportunity with AI is not another dashboard or another automation layer. It is giving every great marketer the ability to operate with the leverage of an entire team. JustAI is the infrastructure for that shift."

JustAI's platform is organized around four coordinated agents:

The Strategy agent helps marketers audit users, segments and product surfaces.

The Creative agent turns those insights into brand-forward messaging across channels such as email and in-app experiences.

The Decisioning agent optimizes for business goals such as engagement, retention and revenue, while operating within marketer-defined guardrails.

The Data agent continuously measures lift, surfaces insights and feeds learnings back into the system.

When describing how JustAI unlocked new capabilities at Coursera, Director of Marketing Vera Hui said: "It would have required a dev team in the past, wouldn't have done it myself." JustAI enables companies to predict the next best message or action for each user, replacing manual workflows and deterministic campaign logic with adaptive, AI-powered decisioning. Its infrastructure is designed to execute hundreds of sophisticated campaigns built by agents at scale while giving marketers visibility and control over the system.

JustAI was founded by Neha Mittal and Jeff Hara. Neha brings more than a decade of growth and retention experience from companies including Twitter and Pinterest, where she saw firsthand how difficult it was for marketing teams to personalize at scale using legacy tools. Jeff brings deep experience in machine learning and recommendation systems. Together, the founding team combines expertise across growth, infrastructure, creative and AI.

"JustAI is one of the few teams building a true decisioning and measurement layer for marketing teams that marketers have needed, and the traction backs it up: 5X ARR growth and over $100 million in customer revenue influenced last year. Neha and Jeff combine hard-won growth experience with deep ML depth, and we're honored they chose us as partners for this round," noted Rexhi Dollaku, General Partner at Base10 Partners.

The company will use the new funding to expand its engineering and go-to-market teams, deepen its agentic infrastructure, and extend the platform beyond consumer companies into e-commerce and B2B marketing use cases.

To get in touch with the JustAI team, reach out at [email protected].

About JustAI

JustAI is an AI-native marketing platform that helps companies personalize, experiment and optimize customer engagement at scale. Powered by reinforcement learning and agentic infrastructure, JustAI enables marketing teams to move beyond manual workflows and traditional A/B testing toward AI-first personalization. The company is based in San Francisco and works with high-growth enterprises across consumer, D2C, E-commerce and B2B markets.

About Base10 Partners

Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and in companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy. Through its program the Advancement Initiative, Base10 donates 50% of profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Nubank, Stripe, Popmenu, Aurora Solar, and HappyRobot. Connect via base10.vc.

SOURCE JustAI