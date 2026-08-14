Justice Family and Kennedy Lewis Complete Transformational Joint Venture For The Greenbrier

Partnership brings financial stability, long-term investment and additional expertise to America's Resort

WV Lottery Commission authorizes continued casino operations while the Commission completes its review of the transaction.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Justice Family Group and Kennedy Lewis Investment Management today announced the completion of a new joint venture designed to enhance the long-term vision for The Greenbrier and provide the capital and expertise to strengthen and preserve America's Resort for its guests, both long-standing and new.

The transaction provides The Greenbrier with a robust financial foundation and underpins long-term investment in the resort, its facilities and the guest experience.

In connection with the transaction, Kennedy Lewis has appointed Lloyd Nathan as Chairman of The Greenbrier's Board of Directors. Nathan brings decades of experience across hospitality, gaming, real estate, investment and large-scale development, including nearly a decade with MGM Resorts International.

"The Greenbrier is a truly unique American institution, with a remarkable history, dedicated employees and a special connection to West Virginia and its guests," said David Chene, Managing Partner, Kennedy Lewis Investment Management. "By combining Kennedy Lewis's financial, strategic and operational resources, Lloyd Nathan's thoughtful and proven oversight as Chairman and the Justice Family's deep local roots, we have built a powerful platform to invest in the property's long-term future, and reinforce its standing among the premier destination resorts in the world."

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for The Greenbrier and an important moment for everyone who loves this resort," said Jill Justice, D.O. of the Justice Family Group. "This property is so much more than a resort. It is part of the history of West Virginia, an economic anchor for this community and a place where generations of families have celebrated the most important moments of their lives. Our collaboration provides the financial strength, expertise and long-term investment needed to protect everything that makes The Greenbrier special."

"The Greenbrier is one of the truly irreplaceable destination resorts in the United States," said Lloyd Nathan, newly appointed Chairman of the Greenbrier board. "Very few properties can match its history, natural beauty, scale, amenities and emotional connection with generations of guests. Our intent is not to change what makes The Greenbrier special but to invest in its future, enhance what makes it exceptional and ensure America's Resort continues to thrive for generations to come."

The Greenbrier has also received authorization today from the West Virginia Lottery Commission to continue casino operations while the Commission completes its review of the transaction. Representatives of The Greenbrier said they appreciate the Commission's engagement and look forward to working cooperatively through the review process as it considers final approval of the new ownership structure. In the meantime, casino operations will continue without interruption.

The Greenbrier will remain open and fully operational throughout the transition. Existing reservations, meetings, conferences, weddings and other scheduled events will continue as planned.

About The Greenbrier

Located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, The Greenbrier is one of America's most historic destination resorts. For generations, it has welcomed presidents, international leaders, families, business organizations, major conferences and world-class sporting events. The resort offers accommodations, dining, golf, spa and wellness services, gaming, outdoor recreation, shopping and extensive meeting and event facilities.

About Justice Family Group

Justice Family Group is a West Virginia-based family business organization with interests in hospitality, agriculture and other industries. The Justice Family purchased The Greenbrier in 2009, preserving the historic resort, protecting local jobs and maintaining its role as an important economic and tourism asset for West Virginia.

About Kennedy Lewis Investment Management

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management is an alternative investment firm that provides flexible capital solutions and partners with businesses navigating periods of transition and transformation.

SOURCE The Greenbrier