Justice for Severely Injured Foster Infant After 14 Years

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As most personal injury attorneys and their clients know, cases can vary from a few months to a few years. However, Patrick Daniel, attorney of Patrick Daniel Law, is fighting the State of Louisiana for a case he has been pursuing for more than a decade. While many lawyers would have given up after such a lengthy time or settled for less, Daniel continues to fight for the just compensation that he believes the State owes to Geneva Fils, who was only two and a half months old when she was seriously injured in a head-on vehicle crash. The trial will take place on Feb. 15, 2020 in the 19th Judicial District Court of East Baton Rouge Parish, with Honorable Judge Charles Moore presiding over the case.

In March 2006, Geneva Fils, a recent foster child, was riding in a car with her State appointed foster parent, Mayola Calais, at the time of the collision. Unfortunately, Calais had not secured the child carrier correctly. As a result, during the crash, Geneva Fils hit her head on the vehicle roof, crushed the side of her skull, and sustained a permanent brain injury.

The Geneva Fils case, which was initially filed by her biological parents and subsequently carried on by her aunt after her biological mother died, has been in and out of court for some time now, due to the complexity of the litigation. They started in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, where the State appealed an adverse ruling on a seat belt issue that the First Circuit court of appeals reversed dismissing the case, only to have Daniel save it with a petition for rehearing that commanded the appellate court to reverse its own ruling. Somehow Daniel was successful—again, against the odds.

Since the State of Louisiana is vicariously liable for Calais' actions, according to a previous ruling, Daniel is suing the State for its direct negligence and vicarious liability for the negligence of Calais.

The State is arguing their liability is, in fact, limited despite Daniel's successful argument that the limitation does not apply to the state agency—a first in Louisiana to successfully trump the damages limitation. Nevertheless, the State refuses to pay knowing that a positive verdict will result in the State tying things up in appeals court indefinitely.

As a leading law firm in Texas and Louisiana, Patrick Daniel Law attorneys are the foremost experts in personal injury litigation and see it as their duty to hold the State of Louisiana responsible for their actions and their employees. Daniel's passion for fighting for those who lack the resources or who are unable to help themselves continues to drive this case forward and will continue to do so until he achieves justice for Geneva Fils. Contact Patrick Daniel for interviews at https://patrickdaniellaw.com/contact-us/.

