JusticeONE Appoints Nationally Respected Court Leader Jason James as Product Owner for Court Software and Solutions

A strategic hire reinforces JusticeONE's commitment to practitioner-led innovation in court technology

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JusticeONE®, a trusted provider of court management software for nearly 30 years, today announced the appointment of Jason James as Product Owner for Court Software and Solutions.

James brings more than two decades of municipal court administration experience, having served courts in Oklahoma City and across Georgia, including Hiram, Brookhaven, and most recently the City of Dalton. He previously served as President of the Georgia Municipal Court Clerks Council (GMCCC) and was instrumental in passing Georgia House Bill 304, signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on March 12, 2026. He holds a Master Certificate of Court Administration and was among the first in the nation to complete the NACM CORE Champion Program.

"JusticeONE has always believed that the best court software is built alongside the people who serve courts every day," said TJ Hargen, Chief Revenue Officer at JusticeONE. "Jason brings unmatched credibility and practical experience. He has lived every challenge a court clerk can face, and his insight will directly shape how we deliver technology that is intuitive, compliant, and truly impactful."

As Product Owner, James will lead the strategic vision, roadmap, and functional direction of JusticeONE Court, working closely with clerks, judges, and development teams to translate real-world court operations into streamlined software experiences. He also brings a unique perspective as a former JusticeONE Court user of more than a decade. He reports directly to Liz Wilbur, Chief Operating Officer at JusticeONE.

"Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how technology can either support court professionals or create unnecessary obstacles," said Jason James. "What drew me to JusticeONE is their genuine commitment to listening to courts and building solutions around actual workflows. I'm excited to help shape technology that empowers clerks, improves efficiency, and better serves the public."

About JusticeONE

JusticeONE has served municipal courts across the country since 1997, delivering court management software that supports accurate, efficient, and compliant court operations. Recognized as the "Top Municipal Court Software of 2025" by GovCIO, JusticeONE remains committed to technology that reflects the real needs of the courts it serves. Learn more at: https://justice-one.com/

Contact: JusticeONE Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE JusticeONE