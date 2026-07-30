JUVÉDERM® Day Returns to U.S. on August 19

Allergan Aesthetics celebrates fourth annual JUVÉDERM ® Day with buy-one-get-one (BOGO) gift cards and double points for Allē Members

This summer marks the 20 th anniversary of the brand's first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) dermal filler approval

Join Allē today to take advantage of limited time offers, while supplies last

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the return of JUVÉDERM® Day on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with exclusive JUVÉDERM® offers for Allē Members. Allergan Aesthetics invites aesthetic providers and consumers to join in celebrating JUVÉDERM®'s continued aesthetics leadership as the number one chosen hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler collection in the U.S.*,1

JUVÉDERM® Day returns Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with exclusive JUVÉDERM® offers for Allē Members. Learn more at JuvedermDay.com.

"This year's JUVÉDERM® Day coincides with the 20th anniversary of the brand's first U.S. FDA approval†, a milestone that reflects two decades of excellence in natural-looking results," said Glen Curran, senior vice president, U.S. Allergan Aesthetics. "We're grateful to the aesthetic providers and patients who have been part of that journey, and we look forward to celebrating JUVÉDERM® Day with them."

Top aesthetic providers consistently choose JUVÉDERM® to deliver subtle, natural-looking results with six specifically designed HA injectable formulations that are FDA-approved for 10 indications.2-7 With JUVÉDERM®, every treatment can be precisely tailored to each patient's unique anatomy and individual aesthetic goals.2-7

Consumers can celebrate JUVÉDERM® Day with exclusive offers by joining Allē, the leading aesthetics loyalty rewards program from Allergan Aesthetics:

Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) Gift Cards: ‡ On Wednesday, August 19, beginning at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, Allē Members can purchase a $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card at JuvedermDay.com and receive an additional $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card for free, while supplies last. ‡

Double Points: Allē Members can also earn double points ‡ on up to two syringes of JUVÉDERM ® from August 19 to August 31, 2026. §



"My patients want natural-looking results while still looking like themselves," said Dr. Deborah Sherman, board-certified ophthalmologist, fellowship-trained oculofacial plastic surgeon. "JUVÉDERM® Day gives me a great opportunity to discuss HA fillers with both new and experienced patients interested in subtle volume restoration, enhancing contour, or adding structure to specific areas of the face."

Consumers interested in learning more about JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers are encouraged to visit Juvederm.com and enroll in Allē, the leading aesthetics loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics. With eight million Members, Allē is committed to making each Member's aesthetic journey more rewarding. Allē Members can earn points on more than 50 products and treatments across 30,000 U.S. practices, save on their favorite Allergan Aesthetics brands, and access seasonal savings events. Plus, with the Allē app, Members can learn about Allergan Aesthetics treatment options and may enjoy surprise Flash offers.

JUVÉDERM® Day is recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, JUVÉDERM® Day is held annually on the third Wednesday of August. For more information on the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, visit Juvederm.com and follow @JUVEDERM on Instagram and TikTok.

*Based on March 2026 healthcare provider survey in the US (n = 817).

†JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus was U.S. FDA approved for smile lines in June 2006.

‡While supplies last. Terms and Conditions apply.

§Terms and Conditions apply. SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is excluded from this promotion. Double points earned as bonus, not base, Allē points.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss, for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile, and for augmentation of the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.

If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.

The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist. Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol

VOLBELLA XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist. Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, under 22 years or over 80 years for chin augmentation, and under 32 years or over 82 years for temple area augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years

VOLUMA XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, under 22 years or over 80 years for chin augmentation, and under 32 years or over 82 years for temple area augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM VOLUX XC, JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies

products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment

injectable gel treatment Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site.

Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw

VOLUMA XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

VOLUMA XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events

VOLUMA XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment

What are possible side effects of treatment?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported.

These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures and most will resolve within 30 days. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting longer with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 1-877-345-5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

References

Data on File. Allergan; Dermal Filler Aesthetic Monthly Tracker, January 2026. JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC Directions for Use, 2023. JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC Directions for Use, 2024. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC Directions for Use, 2023. JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC Directions for Use, 2023. JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC Directions for Use, 2023. JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC Directions for Use, 2023.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. JUVÉDERM and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, and AbbVie company, or its affiliates. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE AbbVie