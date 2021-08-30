K-12 IT Infrastructure Spending Market | Witnesses Emergence of Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. as Key Market Contributors | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The K-12 IT infrastructure spending market in the US report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of virtual schools.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Commercial and Government) and Component (Services, Software, and Hardware). The market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the K-12 IT infrastructure spending market in us during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The K-12 IT infrastructure spending market in the US covers the following areas:

K-12 IT Infrastructure Spending Market In US Sizing

K-12 IT Infrastructure Spending Market In US Forecast

K-12 IT Infrastructure Spending Market In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

