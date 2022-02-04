K-12 Online Tutoring Market- Industry Analysis, Overview, Market Growth, Vendors and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Few Vendors with Key Offerings -

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring services, teaches students in accordance with their aptitudes, providing students with standardized, high-quality, and personalized education services.

Chegg Inc. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring services through Chegg study.

The company offers K-12 online tutoring services through Chegg study. Club Z! Inc. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring through its product Homeschool and Learning Pod Tutoring.

The company offers K-12 online tutoring through its product Homeschool and Learning Pod Tutoring. For information on all major vendors with their key offerings - Click here!

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Driver & Challenge

The growing importance of STEM education, cost benefits and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring, and the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as threats from open tutoring resources and private tutors may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation

Type

structured tutoring



on-demand tutoring

Course Type

assessments



subjects

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The K-12 online tutoring market share growth by the structured tutoring segment will be significant for revenue generation. Various promotional activities by vendors to promote structured tutoring among students and parents will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market size.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist k-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the k-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the k-12 online tutoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of k-12 online tutoring market vendors.

Related Reports:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK -The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK has the potential to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77%. Download a free sample now!

Online Tutoring Services Market in US -The online tutoring services market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%. Download a free sample now!

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 62.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, India, US, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

