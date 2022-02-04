K-12 Online Tutoring Market- Industry Analysis, Overview, Market Growth, Vendors and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 04, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC for K-12 online tutoring market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for K-12 online tutoring in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for test preparation and standardization of competitive tests will facilitate the K-12 online tutoring market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The K-12 online tutoring market in the Education Services industry is set to grow by USD 62.94 million from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the K-12 online tutoring market will progress at a CAGR of 11%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest drivers, challenges and the overall market environment.
For more regional information - Read a Free Sample Report
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
Few Vendors with Key Offerings -
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring services, teaches students in accordance with their aptitudes, providing students with standardized, high-quality, and personalized education services.
- Chegg Inc. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring services through Chegg study.
- Club Z! Inc. - The company offers K-12 online tutoring through its product Homeschool and Learning Pod Tutoring.
- For information on all major vendors with their key offerings - Click here!
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Driver & Challenge
The growing importance of STEM education, cost benefits and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring, and the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as threats from open tutoring resources and private tutors may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market size
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market trends
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market industry analysis
K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation
- Type
- structured tutoring
- on-demand tutoring
- Course Type
- assessments
- subjects
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Revenue Generating Segment
The K-12 online tutoring market share growth by the structured tutoring segment will be significant for revenue generation. Various promotional activities by vendors to promote structured tutoring among students and parents will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market size.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist k-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the k-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the k-12 online tutoring market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of k-12 online tutoring market vendors.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Related Reports:
K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK -The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK has the potential to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77%.Download a free sample now!
Online Tutoring Services Market in US -The online tutoring services market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%. Download a free sample now!
|
K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 62.94 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.06
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
To uncover highlights deployed by Companies of the k-12 online tutoring market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article