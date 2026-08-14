K-Trot Campaign in New York's Times Square Draws Attention in Celebration of Korea's 81st Liberation Day

Jang Min Ho, Cheon Rok Dam, Kim Yong Pil and Na Tae Joo featured on massive Times Square billboards… Actor Jung Joon-ho also voices support for their U.S. expansion

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 81st anniversary of Korea's Liberation Day, four leading K-Trot stars appeared on massive digital billboards in the heart of New York's Times Square. Jang Min Ho, Cheon Rok Dam, Kim Yong Pil and Na Tae Joo were featured in a major Times Square billboard campaign held on August 13, bringing K-Trot to audiences in the United States. The campaign is drawing attention as a large-scale showcase of trot, one of Korea's signature popular music genres, in Times Square, one of the world's most iconic cultural and tourist destinations.

The Times Square campaign is part of a global promotional project for the premium K-Trot performance “NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW,” scheduled for September 25–26 in Los Angeles. Speed Speed

The Times Square campaign is part of a global promotional project for the premium K-Trot performance "NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW," scheduled for September 25–26 in Los Angeles.

Trot is one of Korea's signature popular music genres, known for its distinctive vocal style, emotional storytelling and blend of traditional sentiment with contemporary sounds. Long enjoyed by a broad audience in Korea, the genre has recently attracted growing interest among younger generations, establishing itself as another major pillar of Korean popular culture alongside K-Pop.

The large-scale promotion of K-Trot artists in New York's Times Square represents a symbolic step in demonstrating the genre's global potential. The campaign is also expected to provide U.S. audiences with an opportunity to discover trot as a distinctly Korean style of popular music.

The Times Square advertisement featured information about the upcoming "NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW" in Los Angeles this September, along with video content introducing the four performers: Jang Min Ho, Cheon Rok Dam, Kim Yong Pil and Na Tae Joo.

Veteran Korean actor Jung Joon-ho also voiced his support for the K-Trot stars' expansion into the United States. Jung, who has built a long career in Korean film and television, recently shared his expectations for the four performers and the upcoming show through an interview and congratulatory video related to "NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW."

In the video, Jung introduced Jang Min Ho as "the cool and handsome one," Cheon Rok Dam as "the one who is good at everything," Kim Yong Pil as "the romantic and gentle one," and Na Tae Joo as "the one who flies above those who run," while expressing his support for their U.S. performance. He also introduced "NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW," which will take place September 25–26 at the Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, and wished the performers success.

"NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW" will carry the momentum generated by the Times Square campaign to Los Angeles. The show will take place September 25–26 at the Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, featuring Jang Min Ho, Cheon Rok Dam, Kim Yong Pil and Na Tae Joo.

Designed as a premium K-Trot performance, the show will combine live K-Trot performances, dinner and a luxury gala experience in the grand ballroom of a five-star hotel, presenting a new format for Korean cultural entertainment.

As the performances coincide with Chuseok, one of Korea's most important traditional holidays, the event is expected to hold special meaning for Koreans living in the United States. The organizers envision the show as an intergenerational cultural event where families can come together to enjoy Korean music and share the sentiments of the holiday.

Ahead of the show, singer Kim Yong Pil said, "I'm overwhelmed with emotion. It is already exciting to share our music with audiences in the United States, but when I heard that my image would appear in Times Square alongside my fellow artists, I could hardly believe it. To be featured in a place where people from around the world gather is both humbling and an honor."

He continued, "Just as Jung Joon-ho called me 'the romantic and gentle one,' I hope to bring that same sense of sincere romance and refined gentleness to the stage at 'NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW' in Los Angeles this September. I am putting my heart into preparing for the opportunity to meet the audience."

The show will also feature a community giving initiative. The organizers plan to donate all proceeds from the sale of a commemorative photobook featuring Jang Min Ho, Cheon Rok Dam, Kim Yong Pil and Na Tae Joo to the Skid Row Running Club, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization that supports homeless individuals and other vulnerable members of the community in rebuilding their lives.

Founded in 2012 by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell, the Skid Row Running Club supports people experiencing homelessness, those recovering from substance addiction and formerly incarcerated individuals by helping them rebuild their health and social connections through running and community activities and make a fresh start in life.

The commemorative photobook produced for the project features all four performers. It was photographed by Ji Young-bin at Lord & Tailor, a luxury tuxedo brand in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. The photobook will be provided as a commemorative gift to VIP guests and sold in limited quantities to R- and S-seat ticket holders.

Official sponsors Egg Cosmetic, which operates the global K-Beauty brand houry, and Korea Agriculture Corporation, which produces the Golden King potato variety and is led by CEO Jung Joon-ho, are also participating in the community giving initiative.

Golden King is a new potato variety developed in Korea through 23 years of research and non-GMO crossbreeding by Professor Lim Young-seok's team at Kangwon National University. According to the company, Golden King is resistant to high temperatures and late blight, offers approximately 30% higher yields, and features yellow, high-starch flesh with a fluffy texture and savory flavor. It is also reported to contain 2.5 times more chlorogenic acid and 180 times more syringic acid than Sumi potatoes.

houry is a skincare brand expanding into the U.S. market and will provide three of its signature products to the performers and VIP guests. The collaboration will offer guests an opportunity to experience Korean beauty technology and brand competitiveness alongside the performance, creating a meaningful collaboration between K-Trot and K-Beauty in the U.S. market.

Park Sun-joo, CEO of LV NEXUS and executive producer of the show, said, "We wanted to create a meaningful project that begins with introducing K-Trot in New York's Times Square and continues through the Los Angeles performances and community giving. Our goal is to demonstrate the global potential of K-Trot while delivering a performance that will leave a lasting impression on audiences in the United States."

Interest in K-Trot's potential for global expansion has continued to grow. BIGBANG's Daesung performed the trot hits "Look at Me, Gwi-soon" and "Exceeding the Limit" at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, while Maggie Kang, director of Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has also expressed interest in incorporating the trot genre into a future sequel.

The momentum generated by the K-Trot billboard campaign held in New York's Times Square on August 13 is expected to continue with the premium Los Angeles performance in September. Through the campaign, the organizers hope to introduce K-Trot to U.S. audiences interested in Korean music and build greater awareness of the upcoming show.

Meanwhile, LV NEXUS, the organizer of "NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW," is also expanding its education initiatives through KPS (K-POPUP SCHOOL), a project designed to cultivate the next generation of global K-Pop talent.

The first KPS program was held for two weeks beginning July 14 at Epsom College Malaysia. The program brought together producer Park Sun-joo, performance crew AUSPICIOUS, which has collaborated with artists including BTS, EXO and SEVENTEEN, and NEWTYPE Entertainment, whose producers have contributed to albums by NCT, Stray Kids, RIIZE and other K-Pop artists.

Designed for students ages 9 to 16, KPS combines vocal training, dance, songwriting, music production and an AI vocal agent system. Built around the concept of a "K-POP POP-UP SCHOOL that can open anywhere in the world," the initiative is designed to expand Korea's K-Pop production model into a global platform rather than being tied to a single location.

Through its combination of K-Trot performance, community giving and a broader vision for nurturing the next generation of K-Pop talent, "NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW" aims to serve as a platform for cultural exchange and introduce Korean culture to audiences in the United States.

Performance Overview

Title: NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW

Dates: September 25–26, 2026 (local time)

Venue: Grand Ballroom, InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Performers: Jang Min Ho, Cheon Rok Dam, Kim Yong Pil, Na Tae Joo; MC Kim Woo-Joong

Official Website: www.nomnomnomshow.com

Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW