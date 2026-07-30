K2 GRC Launches FAIR™-Based Risk Service to Quantify Cyber Risk and Support Business Decision Making

Built on the Open FAIR™ model, K2 GRC's Risk Service helps organizations quantify cyber risk in financial terms, enabling more informed business investment and risk management decisions.

HUDSON, Ohio, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 GRC today announced the release of its new FAIR™-based Risk Service, extending its integrated governance, compliance, training, and human risk management platform with quantitative risk analysis that connects existing governance and compliance activities directly to financial risk insights.

The Home dashboard of K2 GRC's FAIR-Based Risk service provides a quantitative snapshot of an organization's calculated risk compared to its defined risk appetite, helping stakeholders quickly understand their current risk posture.

Built on the Open FAIR™ model, the Risk Service integrates with K2 GRC's Profile, Governance, and Compliance services to leverage existing organizational, control, and governance data as the foundation for quantitative risk analysis. By incorporating an organization's current control posture and governance maturity into quantitative risk calculations, the platform enables "what-if" scenario modeling and financial impact analysis, helping leadership evaluate risk treatment options and prioritize investments with greater confidence. A library of pre-built risk scenarios, integrated guidance, and configurable templates helps organizations accelerate assessments while reducing the complexity of quantitative risk analysis.

"The biggest change was moving from heat maps to dollars," said Tim Drake. "For years we managed risk using subjective scoring. K2 GRC's Risk Service allowed us to quantify that risk financially, giving leadership a much clearer picture of where we faced the greatest exposure and where investments would have the greatest impact."

Security and risk leaders are increasingly expected to communicate "cyber" risk in terms executives and boards can understand. As ransomware, data breaches, insider threats, and other cyber risks continue to evolve, organizations need more than technical metrics with meaningful financial context. By quantifying cyber risk in business terms, K2 GRC's Risk Service helps leadership prioritize investments, evaluate mitigation strategies, and make more informed risk management decisions.

Media Contact:

Matt Moneypenny

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SOURCE K2 GRC