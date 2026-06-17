K2 Pure Solutions and PACC Services Execute Hydrogen Supply Agreement with ZeroUp Energy to Advance Zero-Emission Fleet Transition Across California

Low-carbon hydrogen from K2's Pittsburg, CA facility supports ZeroUp's mobile fueling programs for transit agencies in Northern and Southern California, targeting the renewable fuel standards required under the State of California's Innovative Clean Transit mandate.

PITTSBURG, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Pure Solutions and PACC Services, LLC today announced a Hydrogen Supply Agreement (HSA) with ZeroUp Energy, Inc., a California-based hydrogen solutions provider focused on transitioning public and private fleets to clean, zero-emission fuels. The agreement will provide ZeroUp with a dedicated supply of low-carbon hydrogen from K2's chlor-alkali facility in Pittsburg, California, supporting ZeroUp's mobile fueling deployments for transit agencies across Northern and Southern California.

The agreement carries particular significance in the context of California's Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation, which requires public transit agencies to transition their bus fleets to zero-emission technologies and mandates the use of renewable fuels for agencies operating fuel cell electric buses. K2's low-carbon hydrogen will be produced via a pathway targeted to meet the renewable fuel standards of the ICT framework, addressing one of the most persistent barriers to fuel cell bus adoption at scale across California.

ZeroUp brings more than a decade of direct hydrogen fueling, fuel-cell vehicle support, and station operations experience to public transit programs across California. The company currently supplies hydrogen to Omnitrans in San Bernardino under a multi-year contract and is actively engaged with agencies such as the Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA), which is deploying fuel cell electric buses and requires a mobile hydrogen fueling solution ahead of revenue service. In both cases, a locally sourced, low-carbon hydrogen supply at competitive economics is central to making those programs work.

"Transit agencies need supply they can count on at a price point that actually works - and when that supply is produced on a pathway targeted to meet California's renewable fuel standards under the ICT regulation, it removes a real compliance headache for them," said Jonathan Palacios-Avila, Executive at ZeroUp Energy. "K2 is a proven producer with a track record of reliability, and their hydrogen will meet the quality and carbon intensity standards that transit programs require. This agreement gives us the supply foundation to grow our fueling programs in both Northern and Southern California and deliver what agencies like Omnitrans and StanRTA are counting on us to deliver."

Hydrogen produced at K2's Pittsburg facility is generated as a byproduct of its existing chlor-alkali manufacturing process, an inherently low-carbon production pathway that requires no natural gas reforming or standalone electrolysis infrastructure. The hydrogen consistently will meet or exceed SAE J2719 purity standards required for fuel cell vehicle applications. K2's facility is targeting commercial availability in Q3 2026, with PACC Services serving as exclusive commercial partner responsible for contracting, logistics coordination, and supply chain management.

"ZeroUp has the operational experience and the agency relationships to put hydrogen to work on the ground where it matters," said Howard Brodie, CEO of K2 Pure Solutions. "Our facility was built on decades of operational excellence and process safety, and our hydrogen will be produced on a low-carbon pathway we believe is targeted to meet California's renewable fuel standards. That is a meaningful credential for the transit agencies ZeroUp serves, and it is something we will earn through the way we operate. This is exactly the kind of collaboration our hydrogen program was designed to support."

"The ICT regulation creates real, durable demand for low-carbon hydrogen across California's transit sector, and transit agencies need supply partners who can deliver on both the compliance and the economics," said Andrew Carman, Chief Executive Officer of PACC Services. "K2's targeted low-carbon production pathway, paired with ZeroUp's field experience and PACC's commercial infrastructure, is exactly the kind of integrated supply chain those agencies have been waiting for. We structured this agreement to support programs that are running today and scale as California's FCEB fleet grows."

The ZeroUp HSA adds to PACC's growing portfolio of committed offtake collaborations ahead of K2's planned commercial launch and reflects PACC's role as the commercial bridge between K2's production capacity and the end-use markets that need it most.

About K2 Pure Solutions

K2 Pure Solutions is a leading producer of chlor-alkali products driven by a clear mission: Making Life Safer. Delivering high-purity bleach, caustic soda, and hydrogen, K2 supports essential infrastructure across water treatment, industrial manufacturing, and emerging clean energy applications. Through its inherently safe technology, K2 transforms salt, water, and electricity into critical products that power modern communities and industries with a strong commitment to operational excellence, process safety, and environmental responsibility. Recognized with the Chlorine Institute Platinum Level Process Safety Performance Award, K2 is also committed to creating lasting community impact through initiatives focused on clean water access, STEM education, and underserved communities. Visit https://k2pure.com/ for more information.

About PACC Services LLC

PACC builds the commercial bridge between production and end-use markets for hydrogen and other molecules. As a market-maker, PACC develops strategic collaborations and commercial structures that connect reliable supply with growing demand across North America. Website: pacc.services | [email protected]

About ZeroUp Energy, Inc.

ZeroUp Energy is a hydrogen solutions provider focused on transitioning public and private fleets to clean, reliable, zero-emission fuels. ZeroUp's team brings over 10 years of direct hydrogen fueling, fuel-cell vehicle support, and station operations experience across California. The company specializes in mobile fueling operations, hydrogen logistics, safety protocols, and transit-specific deployment requirements, serving agencies including Omnitrans in San Bernardino and partnering with GTL Leasing on mobile hydrogen infrastructure programs.

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SOURCE K2 Pure Solutions