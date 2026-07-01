K2 Space Opens Engineering Office in Seattle Region

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Space, a startup that designs and manufactures large, high-power satellites, announced today that it is establishing an expansion office in the greater Seattle region. K2's Pacific Northwest operations will support the powerful, high payload mass satellites that K2 is building at its Torrance, California factory.

K2 Space announces an expansion office in the Seattle region.

"As we carefully evaluated our expansion plans to align with our next phase of growth, the Seattle area was a natural fit given its decisive reputation as an aerospace and engineering hub," said Karan Kunjur, K2 Space's CEO and Co-Founder. "From flight software and autonomy to the low-level systems that drive our satellites' most demanding workloads, our Seattle team will contribute to satellites operating at the edge of what's possible."

With over $500 million in capital raised and over $1 billion in contracts signed, K2 Space has validated its role as a builder of large, powerful satellites at speed and scale. The company successfully launched its first satellite to orbit in March 2026 and plans to produce hundreds of satellites per year from its California factory by 2030. At just four years old, K2 has already designed and deployed multiple space technology breakthroughs, including the most powerful dual channel Hall thrusters currently flying in orbit.

"In just four years, we've gone from just two to nearly 300 employees, attracting the best and brightest engineers, technicians, and developers who want to create new breakthroughs in space capabilities," said Neel Kunjur, K2 Space's CTO and Co-Founder. "We look forward to welcoming additional team members in the Seattle region who are eager to join us in making previously impossible missions possible."

The Seattle region office will be the company's second extension beyond its California headquarters alongside an existing K2 office in the Washington, D.C. area focused on policy and strategy. Interested Seattle-area applicants can view available roles at https://www.k2space.com/careers.

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SOURCE K2 Space