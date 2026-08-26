k2o Launches at Target Nationwide, Marking the Brand's First Brick-and-Mortar Retail Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- k2o, the brand rooted in functional hydration and beauty founded by entrepreneur and multihyphenate Kylie Jenner, has announced its launch at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com, marking the brand's first in-store retail partnership.

k2o is redefining hydration at the intersection of wellness and beauty. Since launching earlier this year, the brand has made a significant impact, with its Watermelon Lime flavor selling out within eight hours of launch and the brand generating more than $2 million in sales during its first five weeks.

k2o is available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com, marking the brand's first in-store retail partnership

"Launching at Target is a major milestone for k2o and an exciting next chapter for the brand," said Jay Hunter, CEO. "Target has always been a dream retail partner because of its commitment to making wellness accessible. We're thrilled to introduce k2o to even more consumers across the country and continue building a brand that helps people feel their best from the inside out."

The brand's debut product, Advanced Skin Hydration Mix, is available at most Target stores nationwide. Advanced Skin Hydration Mix is an effortless, on-the-go hydration stick thoughtfully formulated with targeted, benefit-driven ingredients designed to help consumers look and feel their best. Developed alongside leading R&D experts, the formula combines electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, and VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen peptides to support hydration and healthy-looking skin from within. Powered by VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen, clinically shown to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of eye wrinkles in as little as four weeks, while increasing skin hydration in as little as eight weeks, Advanced Skin Hydration Mix supports smoother, firmer-looking skin with every sip. The product is available in Strawberry Lychee, Peach, Watermelon Lime, and a Variety Pack.

The rollout at Target will include end caps, launch giveaway, pr kits, and so much more.

About k2o

Launched in April 2026, k2o is a new extension of the brand rooted in functional hydration and beauty. Designed to be effortless and on-the-go, k2o drink sticks are thoughtfully formulated with targeted, benefit-driven ingredients to help you look and feel your best. The debut product, Advanced Skin Hydration Mix, features electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, and VERISOL® bioactive collagen peptides, and is available in Strawberry Lychee, Peach, and Watermelon Lime, and a Variety Pack.

k2o is available nationwide on k2o.com, TikTok Shop, iHerb and now at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. For more information, follow @drinkk2o and visit k2o.com.

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SOURCE k2o