KAHI Brings Its Viral CAXA M1 Facial Tool to the U.S. Market

Clinically studied dual-function facial massage tool combines circulation-boosting with facial contouring.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHI, the K-beauty brand that has pioneered high-efficacy skincare with ingredients such as PDRN, is now bringing a viral facial massage tool to the U.S., designed to work synergistically with its skincare line for even more powerful results. The launch is made possible through a strategic partnership with Japanese beauty device brand ReFa.

KAHI CAXA M1 Facial Tool

The KAHI CAXA M1 reimagines the traditional gua sha facial massage tool, combining two functions — circulation-boosting massage and facial contouring — into a single dual-function roller. One side features four rollers engineered at a precise 70.5-degree angle to replicate the sensation of a thumb pressing along the skin's meridian points. The diamond-cut facets of rollers are purposefully designed to create optimal contact and friction against the skin, mimicking the feel of a human hand and replicating professional techniques such as kneading and scooping. On the other side, a SeaGull Line curved edge — modeled after the jawline — closely follows the contours of the face, engaging the fascia to help visibly refine facial contours and support a lifting effect.

Compact and lightweight at just about 40g, the device was designed to deliver the experience of a professional massage therapist's touch, anytime and anywhere. It can be used on the face, neck, under-eye area, and body, with expected benefits including reduced puffiness, lifting, and contouring.

The KAHI CAXA M1's technology has been validated through independent clinical research: an 8-week peer-reviewed study involving 34 women aged 20 to 50 showed measurably improved skin elasticity and facial contour.

The CAXA M1 face roller has become one of the most recognized beauty tools in Korea, following multiple celebrity mentions in media interviews citing it as a go-to depuffing and massage tool.

ReFa, a Japanese brand built on deep expertise in beauty devices, has sold more than 10 million units worldwide. This strategic partnership was formed based on the strong compatibility between the device technology and KAHI's ingredient-driven approach to skincare, as well as its confidence in KAHI's established expertise in the U.S. market.

David Lee, CEO of KAHI, said, "KAHI has built its brand on deep expertise in ingredients and formulation, and the CAXA M1 Face Roller is where that expertise meets beauty device innovation." He added, "We're proud to bring U.S. consumers a product backed by real clinical results — one we're confident will deliver visible, lasting change."

The KAHI CAXA M1 will be available in three colors — White, Purple, and Red — so customers can choose the option that best suits their style. It will launch on Amazon and TikTok Shop starting August 6th, with a retail price of $110.

About KAHI

Founded in Seoul in 2020, KAHI is a brand built around the concept of "effortless beauty" — delivering real, visible results without complicated routines. Born from in-depth ingredient research, KAHI's multi-balm sparked a multi-balm movement across Korea and the broader Asian beauty market, selling more than 30 million units to date. Notably, the multi-balm was among the first high-efficacy skincare products to incorporate PDRN, embracing the ingredient well ahead of its current mainstream popularity. In addition to its multi-balm, KAHI offers a growing portfolio of cosmetics lines, including its prestige Caviar line, sun care, and makeup. For more information, visit kahicosmetics.com.

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Teona Ostrov

Teona Ostrov Public Relations

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SOURCE KAHI