Kaiser Permanente names Emily Holliman president of Mid-Atlantic States region

Holliman previously served as interim president of the market.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has appointed Emily Holliman as president of Kaiser Permanente in the Mid-Atlantic States, effective immediately. Holliman has served as the region's interim president since June 2025, leading efforts to provide high-quality, integrated health care and coverage to the organization's 750,551 members across 35 medical centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Emily Holliman

A proven health care leader with more than 20 years of experience, Holiman brings deep experience in integrated care delivery, operational excellence, and value-based care. She joined Kaiser Permanente in the Mid-Atlantic States in 2023 as chief operating officer. Holliman has worked closely with the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group and leaders across the organization to strengthen performance and position the market for sustainable growth.

"Under Emily's leadership, Kaiser Permanente has improved access, quality, member experiences, operational performance, and affordability in the mid-Atlantic states," said Craig Albanese, president of integrated care and coverage for Kaiser Permanente. "She has strengthened and extended our value-based care model and improved the health of our communities, which is essential to Kaiser Permanente's mission."

Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Holliman served in senior leadership roles at other hospitals and health organizations nationwide. She was market vice president for Ardent Health Services' New Jersey market; CEO of Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, New Jersey; and president of Norwood Hospital in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Holliman has been recognized as one of Becker's Hospital Review's "Women CEOs of Hospitals and Health Systems to Know" and was included on the Maryland Daily Record's "Top 100 Women" list. She currently serves on the boards of Greater Washington Board of Trade and the Healthcare Council and previously served on several community and nonprofit boards.

Holliman earned both a Master of Science in health administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration with a focus in health care management from the University of Alabama and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"I am honored to lead Kaiser Permanente's mid-Atlantic states market," said Holliman. "Together with our exceptional physicians and care teams, we will continue to drive innovation, improve health outcomes, and expand access to high-quality, integrated care for the communities we serve."

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.9 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

Contact: Vincent Staupe [email protected]

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente