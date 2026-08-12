Kaiterra Launches Kaiterra AI and the Kaiterra MCP for Deep Indoor Environmental Quality Analysis

Real estate, facilities, and sustainability teams can ask questions about their portfolios in plain language, or connect their Kaiterra data to the AI tools they already use, cutting manual work out of data analysis.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiterra announced Kaiterra AI, an indoor environmental quality assistant built on the Kaiterra Data Platform, and the Kaiterra MCP, a Model Context Protocol connector that brings the same data into a company's existing AI environment. Both answer questions drawing directly on readings from customers' own Kaiterra monitors, with no dashboards to navigate, no CSVs to export, and no waiting on a specialist.

Kaiterra AI answers questions about indoor environmental quality in plain language, drawing on a customer's own monitor readings.

"A single monitored floor generates hundreds of thousands of data points a month, and a portfolio generates more than any team can read, let alone act on," said Liam Bates, CEO of Kaiterra. "That volume is why turning building data into decisions has always been slow, and why it has stayed with specialists. Kaiterra AI puts the data our monitors have already collected into the hands of anyone on a building team, so they can resolve a tenant complaint, confirm an HVAC adjustment worked, or pull evidence for a certification review in minutes."

Analysis across a portfolio, with every source named

Kaiterra AI runs structured analysis across single buildings and portfolios, covering air quality, thermal comfort, occupancy, sensor network health, and every other parameter a customer's Kaiterra monitors measure. It investigates alerts against occupancy, outdoor air, and HVAC context rather than reporting them in isolation, and it understands how WELL, LEED, RESET, and ASHRAE define performance. Each answer cites the tool that produced the figure, the buildings it covers, and the period it draws on, so any number traces back to the readings.

Built for enterprise governance

Kaiterra AI sees exactly what the user sees, nothing more. Every query is authenticated with the user's credentials and governed by the same role-based permissions as the platform. Customer-identifying data is pseudonymized server-side before reaching the model, no customer data trains third-party AI models, and zero-data-retention terms apply with Kaiterra's model provider. Organizations can opt out of AI processing.

For customers whose AI policies require internally approved tools, the Kaiterra MCP connects the same data and analytics layer to the AI environment they already run.

Availability

Kaiterra AI and the Kaiterra MCP are open to existing customers today in early access. Customers can request access at www.kaiterra.com/platform/ai.

About Kaiterra

Founded in Switzerland, Kaiterra provides indoor environmental quality monitoring and optimization solutions for commercial real estate and enterprise clients worldwide. Its enterprise-grade hardware, the Kaiterra Data Platform, and expert services deliver portfolio-wide visibility, automated compliance reporting, and data-driven insights for hundreds of enterprise customers in over 50 countries. Kaiterra's modular architecture allows customers to swap pre-calibrated sensor modules in seconds with zero device downtime, a key advantage for large-scale enterprise deployments. Kaiterra is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and the world's leading certification programs, with deployments in flagship commercial buildings worldwide, including the Empire State Building and Burj Khalifa.

Learn more at www.kaiterra.com.

Media contact

Laura Lian

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(585) 622 7706

SOURCE Kaiterra