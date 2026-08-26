Kaja Brings Korean Makeup Made for Everyone to Target Beauty Studio

The cult-favorite K-beauty brand is part of a highly curated lineup featured in Target's newest beauty destination

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaja, the Korean makeup brand from global innovator Memebox, is coming to Target Beauty Studio, Target's new prestige beauty destination opening September 10 both in-store and online. Known for bringing the innovation, creativity, and playfulness of Korean makeup to the U.S., Kaja's cult-favorite, viral K-beauty products will launch in Target stores nationwide and online, including its iconic Beauty Bento, viral Wink Stamp, Cheeky Stamp, and more.

Kaja Wink Stamp Kaja Beauty Bento in Chocolate Dahlia.

Since 2018, Kaja has been on a mission to make K-beauty accessible, effortless, and fun for everyone. As a pioneer of Korean makeup in the U.S., Kaja combines high-performance, innovative formulas with easy-to-use formats designed to make self-expression feel effortless. From finger-friendly application and playful packaging to high-impact formulas that deliver with minimal effort, Kaja makes it easy to experiment, have fun, and confidently own every look.

Now, Kaja is bringing that signature playful energy to Target Beauty Studio, an exciting destination for discovering what's new, now, and next in beauty. As part of this debut, Kaja will be featured amongst a highly curated lineup of new prestige, emerging, and global beauty brands. With 40 skus across eyes, lips, and face, Kaja invites Target shoppers to play and experience the latest and most sought-after innovations in Korean makeup.

Launch Highlights

From eye essentials and face favorites to lip-loving color, the Target Beauty Studio assortment includes some of Kaja's most-loved makeup heroes, with prices ranging from $18 - $30.

Beauty Bento | 8 Trio Stacks

Award-winning eyeshadows trios featuring customizable matte and shimmer shades, including the newest colors Chai Latte Haze and Creme Brulee, in a bite-sized, portable format.





Award-winning eyeshadows trios featuring customizable matte and shimmer shades, including the newest colors Chai Latte Haze and Creme Brulee, in a bite-sized, portable format. Wink Stamp | 4 Formats

A double-ended wing stamp and liquid pen liner that creates a winged look effortlessly. Available in Original and Long in Black and Brown.





A double-ended wing stamp and liquid pen liner that creates a winged look effortlessly. Available in Original and Long in Black and Brown. Play Bento | 4 Trio Stacks

Pocket-sized trios featuring powder blush, powder highlighter, and cream bronzer to sculpt, glow, and flush.





Pocket-sized trios featuring powder blush, powder highlighter, and cream bronzer to sculpt, glow, and flush. Cheeky Stamp in Saucy

A viral cushion blush that features an adorable heart-shaped applicator to create sheer-to-buildable, long-lasting color.





A viral cushion blush that features an adorable heart-shaped applicator to create sheer-to-buildable, long-lasting color. Jelly Charm | 3 Shades

A buildable lip and blush stain that delivers a jelly-pop of color in a fun keychain design made for on-the-go touchups.

In addition to these hero products, the assortment is complete with Kaja's Juicy Glass Plumping Gloss, Juicy Glass Lip Oil, Juicy Glass Lip Balm, and Dewy Bar.

Availability:

In-store & Online: Target

Doors: 611 locations

Launch Date: September 10, 2026

Placement: Target Beauty Studio

Kaja invites all beauty lovers to play, create, and express themselves through the joy of Korean makeup at Target Beauty Studio. So come on, let's "Kaja"!

About Kaja

Founded in 2018, Kaja was born to bring the innovation, creativity, and playfulness of high-quality Korean makeup to the U.S. Since then, Kaja has become a pioneer in the space, creating multi-tasking, multi-benefit, sensorial formulas that pack Korean innovation into efficacious, easy-to-apply products in irresistibly cute packaging. The brand believes K-beauty is for everyone, regardless of skin type, tone, age, body type, or pronoun, and invites all to "Kaja!" - Korean for "let's go."

Kaja

@kajabeauty | www.kajabeauty.com

SOURCE Kaja Beauty