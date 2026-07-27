Kalder Acquired by Luumis Bringing Rewards and Customer Intelligence to Service Industries

The transaction brings Kalder's rewards platform and team into Luumis, adding customer intelligence, rewards, and subscription infrastructure to its broader platform. Automotive retail will be the first planned integration, with additional service-intensive industries to follow.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luumis today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain operating assets of Kalder, the fintech company behind a platform that helps businesses strengthen customer relationships through card-linked rewards, subscriptions, commissions, and first-party transaction data.

The acquisition advances Luumis' vision of building operational intelligence infrastructure for service enterprises. Rather than creating disconnected point solutions, Luumis is assembling a multi-product platform that connects what happens inside a business with the customer relationships and commercial activity that extend beyond each transaction.

As part of the transaction, members of Kalder's product and engineering team will begin working with Luumis while supporting continuity for existing customers during the transition. Kalder's platform, intellectual property, customer relationships, and brand assets are also expected to become part of Luumis, adding a native rewards, retention, and customer intelligence layer to the operational infrastructure Luumis is building for service enterprises.

"Operational intelligence should connect the entire lifecycle of a business—not only what happens inside the operation, but also what brings customers back," said Frazier Horn, Founder and CEO of Luumis. "Kalder adds rewards, subscription, and customer intelligence infrastructure to the broader platform we are building. ServiceSync AI represents the first opportunity to connect those capabilities directly to a complex service operation."

Founded in 2022, Kalder developed infrastructure that enables businesses to launch branded rewards programs powered by card-linked offers, subscriptions, commissions, and first-party transaction data. Its platform will continue supporting existing customers while expanding into new applications across the Luumis ecosystem.

"Kalder was built around a simple idea: businesses should be able to create stronger customer relationships through everyday commerce," said Nazli Gungor, Chief Product Officer of Kalder. "Joining Luumis allows us to continue that mission while bringing customer intelligence into a much broader operational platform."

"Kalder's architecture was designed as reusable infrastructure," said Pavan Krishnamurthy, Chief Technology Officer of Kalder. "Rewards, subscriptions, commissions, and transaction intelligence were built as platform services that can power many applications across industries."

The first planned integration will be in automotive retail, where ServiceSync AI, Luumis' operational intelligence product for dealership service departments, will leverage Kalder's customer engagement capabilities to help dealerships strengthen retention and create new revenue opportunities. Over time, Luumis expects to extend the same shared infrastructure into additional service-intensive verticals.

About Luumis

Luumis builds operational intelligence infrastructure for service enterprises. Its first product, ServiceSync AI, gives automotive service departments a real-time operational layer above existing systems, turning shop activity into clearer decisions, customer communication, and coordinated action.

About Kalder

Kalder is a fintech rewards platform that helps businesses strengthen customer relationships through card-linked rewards, subscriptions, commissions, and first-party transaction data.

Media Contacts

Anika Valenzuela, Marketing Lead – [email protected]

SOURCE Kalder