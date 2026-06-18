Kalohexis Appoints Xuan Hui, B.Med., M.S., Ph.D., as Director of Corporate Strategy

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced the appointment of Xuan Hui, B.Med., M.S., Ph.D., as Director of Corporate Strategy. Dr. Hui joins Kalohexis from Bank of America Securities, where she served as an Equity Research Associate in Small and Mid-Cap Biotechnology.

"Xuan's biotechnology equity research experience spans multiple therapeutic areas, covering oncology, immunology and inflammation, and rare diseases, including rare genetic obesity. Along with her academic background in cancer epidemiology and machine learning, Xuan is an instrumental addition to the Kalohexis team to lead our corporate strategy and business developments efforts," said Russell Potterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Kalohexis. "We are thrilled to welcome Xuan to Kalohexis and look forward to leveraging her expertise as we advance our proprietary pipeline of central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptor (MC3R/ MC4R) agonists and antagonists to help patients with metabolic disorders such as obesity and cancer cachexia live healthier lives."

Prior to Kalohexis, Dr. Hui served as Equity Research Associate in Small and Mid-Cap Biotechnology at Bank of America Securities, where she led in-depth clinical data analyses and competitive landscape assessment to drive strategic insights across covered companies in the oncology, Immunology and Inflammation and rare diseases sectors. Previously, Dr. Hui served as Life Sciences Specialist at L.E.K. Consulting, a global strategy consulting firm, where she advised emerging biotech, biopharma and non-profit clients on therapeutic and disease area strategy and commercial due diligence. Prior, Dr. Hui served as an Associate Consultant at ZS Associates, a global management consulting and technology firm, where she supported large and mid-cap pharmaceutical clients on corporate strategy and due diligence in precision oncology. Dr. Hui earned a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences, with a major in Cancer Epidemiology and a minor in Machine Learning, from the University of Chicago; an M.S. in Epidemiology from Johns Hopkins University, where she also served as a Research Fellow; and a Bachelor of Medicine from Capital Medical University in Beijing, China.

"Kalohexis' approach to targeting both MC3R and MC4R to establish a new metabolic set point for the body to actively maintain represents a compelling, novel approach to treating obesity and cancer cachexia," said Dr. Hui. "I am eager to lead Kalohexis' corporate strategy and business development as the company continues to advance its first-in-class melanocortin-based pipeline, including 710GO as a potentially healthier and more durable treatment for general obesity."

About Kalohexis, Inc.

Kalohexis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, spun out of Endevica Bio in March 2026, shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' therapeutic peptide candidates are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/ MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:

Argot Partners

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SOURCE Kalohexis