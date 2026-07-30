Kang Haggerty Adds David L. Braverman and Litigation Team from Braverman Kaskey

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kang Haggerty LLC announced today that David L. Braverman and core members of his litigation team have joined the firm from Braverman Kaskey, strengthening Kang Haggerty's business and commercial litigation practice across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

David L. Braverman

"We are thrilled to welcome David and his team to the firm," said Edward T. Kang, Managing Member of Kang Haggerty. "Their impressive track record and shared commitment to excellence align perfectly with our firm's values. Together, we will continue to deliver the highest quality of legal services to our clients, fostering growth and success."

Braverman, who led the litigation practice at Braverman Kaskey from the firm's longtime home at Liberty Place, is joined at Kang Haggerty's offices at 123 South Broad Street by:

Peter J. Leyh, Of Counsel

Kevin W. Burdett, Senior Counsel

Harrison Fonteix, Associate

About the New Team

David L. Braverman, founder, president, and senior trial lawyer of Braverman Kaskey, brings nearly five decades of complex commercial litigation experience, with particular emphasis in construction, partnership, banking, and real estate matters.

His career includes a series of standout results: a multimillion-dollar verdict in the seminal Pennsylvania case holding a commercial bank liable for breach of fiduciary duty to its borrower; a multimillion-dollar recovery from the Uzbekistani government after his client successfully extinguished a wild well fire in that country; and the resolution of more than $150 million in construction claims arising from a guideway replacement for Pennsylvania's largest chartered regional transit authority.

He has tried cases in more than fifteen states, as well as Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, and serves as a Judge Pro Tempore for the Philadelphia courts. His honors include the Lifetime Achievement Award for Professional Excellence from Pennsylvania Legal/ALM; more than forty-five years of continuous listing in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers™, reserved for attorneys who have achieved the highest peer-review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards; a Best Lawyers in America "Lawyer of the Year" designation in Philadelphia; and recognition as Litigator of the Year in Pennsylvania by the American Trial Lawyer Association (ATLA). Braverman is a graduate of Temple University and earned his J.D., with honors, from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. He is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California.

Peter J. Leyh joins as Of Counsel. He concentrates his practice in complex commercial litigation and is a seasoned trial attorney with a long record of favorable verdicts and settlements, and he also represents clients in personal injury and medical malpractice matters. Before Braverman Kaskey, he practiced at Dechert Price & Rhoads. Leyh is admitted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is listed in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers for commercial litigation and received his J.D. from Rutgers School of Law–Camden.

Kevin W. Burdett joins as Senior Counsel, focusing on civil and complex commercial litigation. A former assistant district attorney who served as lead counsel in numerous jury trials, he brings substantial courtroom experience to the firm's litigation practice. Burdett was named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyers "Rising Star" from 2021 to 2023 and earned his J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

Harrison Fonteix joins as an Associate, concentrating his practice in complex commercial litigation. He previously practiced at Rudolph Clarke LLC and gained trial experience with the Philadelphia and Bucks County District Attorney's offices. Fonteix holds a B.A. from Moravian College and a J.D. from Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law.

"This move is both a meaningful milestone and an exciting opportunity for our team," said Braverman. "Kang Haggerty's platform — its technology, staffing, and established practice groups — will let us deliver the same personal attention our clients expect, now backed by a broader foundation and expanded capabilities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Our office location is changing, but the way we serve our clients will not."

About Kang Haggerty LLC

Kang Haggerty LLC is a boutique business litigation firm with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Marlton, NJ; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.KangHaggerty.com.

Media Contact

Edward Kang

(215) 525-5852

[email protected]

SOURCE Kang Haggerty LLC