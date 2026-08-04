Kansas City Accident Injury Attorneys Adds Danny Thomas to Record-Setting Trial Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Accident Injury Attorneys today announced that nationally recognized trial attorney Daniel A. "Danny" Thomas joined the firm, further strengthening a litigation team that spent decades pursuing a singular vision: becoming the preeminent plaintiff trial firm in Missouri and Kansas.

Before Thomas joined the firm, their attorneys earned a reputation for representing victims of catastrophic injury and wrongful death in some of the region's most challenging and consequential cases. With nearly 200 years of combined legal experience, the firm built a record of courtroom success through relentless preparation, exceptional advocacy, and a willingness to take difficult cases to trial.

The firm's accomplishments include a record award in a Federal Tort Claims Act case involving the death of a child. Founding partner James Roswold and co-counsel secured what legal observers at the time said was the largest award of its kind nationwide, reflecting the firm's longstanding commitment to pursuing precedent-setting results in the most difficult cases.

Thomas now adds one of Missouri's most distinguished trial records to that foundation. His career includes a $108.65 million wrongful death verdict, one of the largest wrongful death verdicts in Missouri history, along with recognition as Missouri Lawyers Media's Plaintiffs' Lawyer of the Year.

Together, the attorneys of Kansas City Accident Injury Attorneys offer clients one of the deepest and most experienced plaintiff trial teams in the region, combining decades of courtroom success, nationally recognized trial accomplishments, and an unwavering commitment to extraordinary client service.

"For years, our vision has never been simply to become the biggest law firm," said James Roswold, founder of Kansas City Accident Injury Attorneys. "Our mission has been to build one of the finest trial teams in Missouri and Kansas.

Danny Thomas shares that vision. His extraordinary courtroom record doesn't redefine who we are. It accelerates what we've been building for years. Together, we've assembled a trial team capable of handling virtually any catastrophic injury or wrongful death case entrusted to us."

"I joined Kansas City Accident Injury Attorneys because the foundation was already here," Thomas said. "James Roswold and the entire team built a firm known for taking difficult cases, putting clients first, and pursuing excellence in the courtroom. Joining this team gives clients access not simply to one experienced trial lawyer, but to an entire team committed to achieving extraordinary results."

SOURCE Kansas City Accident Injury Attorneys