Kansas City Current, BofA Announces Multi-Year Partnership Renewal Featuring Enhanced Community Efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Current and Bank of America announced a multi-year partnership renewal on Tuesday, set to celebrate community impact and grow the game of soccer nationwide. Bank of America will continue being an official partner of the club as part of the announcement, and the Current will support Bank of America's landmark global sports program, Sports with Us.

Tuesday's announcement reaffirms Bank of America's longstanding commitment to the Current both on and off the pitch. A partner of the Current since 2023, Bank of America and the Current will lead several impactful initiatives throughout the duration of the renewed partnership.

Bank of America has collaborated with the Current on several community initiatives over the last three years. Bank of America frequently serves as a presenting sponsor of KC Current youth soccer clinics, including a combined clinic and equipment donation drive last summer at the 9th & Van Brunt Athletic Fields.

"Renewing our partnership with a world-class, globally known brand like Bank of America represents a significant milestone for our organization," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial Missy Jenkins. "Their steadfast support over the last three years has been extremely meaningful, and we greatly appreciate their continued belief in what we are building here in Kansas City. Our shared community pillars and commitment to youth sports will continue making this partnership resonate across the Heartland."

The Current will also partner with Bank of America to help bring select "Soccer With Us" clinics to life — free, hands-on soccer experiences reaching underserved communities —designed to equip the next generation for success on and off the pitch.

Bank of America maintains a strong regional footprint across the Kansas City area. With 33 locations across the Kansas City metro, Bank of America invests locally to ensure Kansas City is a great place to live, work and do business. Bank of America is also the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ — supporting all 106 matches across North America — making a huge economic impact and inspiring the next generation of soccer players.

"Bank of America is greatly invested in the Kansas City community, and our renewed partnership with the Kansas City Current allows us to strengthen that commitment," said Matt Linski, president, Bank of America Kansas City. "We look forward to continuing our work together, especially through initiatives like 'Soccer with Us,' to empower our youth and foster a love for the sport, building on the excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

Bank of America will also work with the Current to secure an entitlement night during an upcoming 2026 regular season home match at CPKC Stadium. More information is forthcoming regarding Current-themed rewards for Bank of America cardholders.

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and plays its home matches at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a professional women's sports team. The Kansas City Current won its first NWSL Shield in club history in 2025 to highlight a record-setting regular season. Named The Most Ambitious NWSL Club for three consecutive seasons by ESPN, the Current is proud of its many precedent-setting accomplishments. To receive updates on the Current visit kansascitycurrent.com.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

SOURCE Kansas City Current