Kansas City Hickory Provisions™ Announces Production Facility Investment in Harrisonville, Missouri

The Company Expects to Transform Vacant Harrisonville Property into World-Class Kansas City Barbecue Production Hub, Creating Local Jobs

HARRISONVILLE, Mo., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Hickory Provisions (KCHP) today announced plans for a new USDA-inspected and SQF-certified production and distribution facility that will occupy the site of the former Walmart building on North Commercial Street in Harrisonville, Missouri. The facility, one of the most anticipated commercial investments in the area, is slated to open in early 2027.

KCHP is an independent business created by the family ownership group behind Jack Stack Barbecue after nearly 70 years of smoking meats and 17 years of perfecting their USDA production capabilities in their current facility. KCHP is focused on producing premium branded and private-label Kansas City-style barbecue products for retail and foodservice customers nationwide. The 72,000-square-foot Harrisonville facility represents a significant expansion of the company's production capabilities, building on its existing operations to meet growing demand in retail and food service markets nationwide.

This new facility expands our position as a premier private-label producer of authentic Kansas City-style smoked meats and proteins for brands and foodservice operators nationwide, while allowing us to expand our Jack Stack products in retail and club stores.

– KEATON DORMAN, PRESIDENT, KCHP FAMILY OWNERSHIP GROUP

The Harrisonville location, situated just south of Jack Stack's Martin City roots, was chosen deliberately. The project will transform a long-blighted property into a USDA-inspected and SQF-certified processing, packaging, and warehousing facility with the potential to bring upwards of 20 jobs to the local community.

"This is more than a business decision — it's a community investment," said Kirk Durham, Vice President of Retail Operations. "We've always believed in reinvesting in the people and the places that made Kansas City barbecue what it is. Harrisonville is close to home, and we're proud to put down roots here and create real economic opportunity for this community."

The facility is expected to begin full operations in Q1 2027, with new hiring expected to commence in Q4 2026. For more details about the new KCHP project in Harrisonville, email Ben Mulhern at [email protected].

About Kansas City Hickory Provisions

Kansas City Hickory Provisions (KCHP) is an independent, USDA-inspected, SQF-certified production company rooted in nearly 70 years of Fiorella-Dorman family barbecue tradition. Using hickory hardwood smoke and the time-tested fundamentals that made Jack Stack Barbecue a Kansas City institution, KCHP brings pitmaster-led discipline to commercial-scale production. The company produces premium branded and private-label smoked meats for retail and foodservice operators nationwide.

KCHP serves as a true production partner, not simply a co-packer, for brands and operators who believe the best barbecue in America shouldn't live in just one ZIP code. Learn more at www.kchp.com.

SOURCE Kansas City Hickory Provisions