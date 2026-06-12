Karen Bentley's "The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto" Hits #1 Bestseller on Amazon

Are you ready to stop living like a machine and start living like a warrior?

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, educator, and entrepreneur Karen Bentley claimed the #1 bestseller spot on Amazon with her newest release, The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto: The Path to Power Based on the Ancient, Lost Shamanic Strategy of Life Energy Conservation.

Published on April 16, 2026, the book delivers an uncompromising blueprint for readers ready to stop wasting their lives and to start reclaiming their power.

The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto Karen Bentley, author educator entrepreneur

The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto is a bold, countercultural path to personal power. Not a self-help book. Not 20 things to fix. This is self-determination — the uncommon life of the everyday warrior.

Here's the truth no one tells you: you are not weak. You are leaking power. Like a boat full of holes that burns all its energy just to stay afloat, your life energy drains away through mechanical, automatic behavior run by the "ego robot." This programming, which you never consciously choose, forces conformity, compliance and automatic harmful responses to provocation of every kind. The warrior's first move is simple and impactful: find the leaks and plug them.

As a warrior, you can:

Cultivate a power mindset and live life on your own terms.

Turn high-pressure relationships into emotional strength, but never through attack.

Stop wasting your life and start saving it. Literally.

Override the ego robot and break free of predictable behaviors.

Do the hard thing, because power comes through discipline.

Forget the long list of things to fix. This path narrows the work to three essential, life-changing skills: stopping, harmlessness and extreme self-care. Three to learn. Three to live by. These three skills deliver a trifecta of self-love, self-mastery, personal power plus the bonus of a more conscious and purposeful life experience.

The revolutionary message of life energy conservation and the development of three consequential skills are exclusive to The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto. This message is not found anywhere else, and it's precisely why The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto may be the most transformative book you'll ever read. Bentley calls this the uncommon path of becoming WarriorSTRONG. Readers call it an exciting, energizing invitation to experience their own greatness. Remember, once your mind is opened, it can never be closed.

About Karen Bentley

Bentley is an author, educator, entrepreneur and creator of WarriorSTRONG training programs and merchandise. She also created The Sugar-Free Miracle Diet System and The LOVE Experience, to enable falling deeply in love with self. Previous books include The Book of Love and The Power to Stop, another Amazon bestseller. Bentley earned her bachelor's degree in education and exercise physiology from Northeastern University, graduating summa cum laude and winning the Boston Bouve' Award for highest academic achievement.

Amazon Link

https://www.amazon.com/WarriorSTRONG-Manifesto-Shamanic-Strategy-Conservation-ebook/dp/B0GX2XRSMN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=V7JR8Q9HU7OO&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.XCrPqYasbDDu8k5ak-Eicw.nr5Wv46hSoLgKAk27cowktq8dNCabGXstIWCBs1pzzs&dib_tag=se&keywords=warriorstrong+manifesto&qid=1781102977&sprefix=%2Caps%2C168&sr=8-1

Media Contact

Rose Maider

508.479.4000

karenbentley.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Karen Bentley