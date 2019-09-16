Karen Mangasarian Joins Haley Guiliano LLP

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Mangasarian has joined Haley Guiliano as a Partner, based in the firm's New York office.

Karen's more than 20 years of life sciences practice includes patent filing and prosecution, freedom to operate and landscape analyses, and contested proceedings in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and other patent offices around the world, as well as U.S. court litigation.

"I was attracted by Haley Guiliano's entrepreneurial spirit and business value-based approach to intellectual property, as well as its commitment to diversity and the mentoring of junior lawyers and technical advisors," Mangasarian said. "While an IP boutique, Haley Guiliano's footprint in New York, Silicon Valley and London also provides an excellent platform for my clients' global IP needs."

Prior to joining Haley Guiliano, Karen was a partner at Foley & Ladner LLP and prior to that a partner in the IP Rights Management group at Ropes & Gray LLP.

"Having worked extensively with Karen at Ropes & Gray and Fish & Neave, I am excited to work with her again," said Jim Haley, head of the Life Sciences practice at Haley Guiliano. "Karen is a marvelous addition to our firm and to our Life Sciences practice."

Karen has a Ph.D. in pharmacology and a B.S. degree in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin (Madison). After receiving her Ph.D., Karen spent several years as a post-doctoral fellow in microbiology at the New York University Medical Center. While a full-time patent agent at Fish & Neave, Karen earned her J.D. degree, magna cum laude, from New York Law School.

