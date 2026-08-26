Kargo Implements Automated Receiving at Lineage's Decatur, Alabama Facility Supporting One of Nation's Largest Poultry Producers

DECATUR, Ala., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kargo, the AI-powered vision system for automated inventory capture, and Lineage, the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, today announced the successful implementation of automated receiving operations at Lineage's Decatur, Alabama warehouse. The facility supports adjacent poultry plants and now leverages Kargo's camera towers to automatically capture inbound inventory data, which include SKU and lot information, and feed it directly into Lineage's warehouse management system (WMS).

Receiving is often a bottleneck in warehouse material flow, especially in high-volume food manufacturing environments where accuracy and traceability are paramount. Traditionally, receiving teams must manually scan pallets, verify data against bills of lading and key information into the WMS, which are time-consuming and error-prone processes.

By deploying Kargo's AI-driven camera towers, Lineage has automated more than 64,000 receipts in the last six months. The system now automatically identifies and logs each pallet as it arrives, reducing what once took minutes to seconds. The Decatur operation processes more than 500 pallets per day, and the automation has allowed Lineage to reallocate labor to more value-added activities across the facility.

"The Kargo system is helping us remove friction from one of the most labor-intensive parts of the warehouse operation," said Elliott Wolf, Vice President and Chief Data Scientist at Lineage. "By automating receiving, we're not only improving accuracy and speed, but also empowering our team to focus on higher-impact work."

For Lineage's customers, this streamlined inbound flow has translated directly into greater operational throughput and efficiency. With faster receiving and more consistent data capture, the product can move seamlessly from production to storage and shipping without delay.

"This deployment represents a milestone in how food logistics and AI can work together," said Sam Lurye, CEO at Kargo. "By connecting real-world product flow to digital systems in real time, Kargo and Lineage are setting a new standard for automated supply chain operations."

The Decatur implementation is part of Lineage's broader initiative to deploy advanced automation and computer vision technologies that improve efficiencies in cold chain operations. Automated load scanning, which is increases throughput, is scheduled to launch in Decatur shortly.

About Kargo

Kargo's mission is to create a universal interpreter for supply chains by using computer vision to connect the physical world of freight to the digital systems used to manage it. Kargo believes that applications of artificial intelligence like this are critical to a more efficient future for logistics. The Kargo system verifies all inbound and outbound freight in real-time, aggregating data, ensuring accuracy, and providing visibility that enables efficient warehouse operations and supply chain management. Kargo was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit: https://kargo.ai/

Media Contacts

Kargo

Sam Lurye, CEO

[email protected]

Lineage

Christina Wiese, Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Kargo