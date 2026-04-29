STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 29 April 2026, Karo Group* is publishing its 2025 Annual Summary and Sustainability Statement on the company's website, www.karohealthcare.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Westerdahl, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, +46 733 297 004, [email protected]

*) About Karo Group

Karo Group consists of Karo Intressenter Holding AB and its subsidiaries, including Karo Healthcare. Karo is a leading European consumer healthcare company with the purpose of delivering 'Smart choices for everyday healthcare', empowering people to live life to the fullest. Our products are available in more than 90 countries and include trusted original brands such as Lamisil®, E45®, Pevaryl®, Proct®, Nutravita, Flux®, Multi-Gyn® and Paracet®. Headquartered in Stockholm, Karo employs more than 475 people who work out of 13 hubs.

The report is published in English only. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CET on 29 April 2026.

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https://news.cision.com/karo-healthcare/r/karo-group-publishes-the-2025-annual-summary-and-sustainability-statement,c4341980

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