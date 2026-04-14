Karo-Lynn Reyes Releases Encoded in Light: The Path of DNA, Soul Memory, and Earth's Ascension

A transformative new book guiding readers to embody their original soul blueprint

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Karo-Lynn Reyes, a renowned multidimensional body–mind–consciousness diagnostician, epigenetic specialist, and founder of Dimensional Clarity, announces the release of Encoded in Light: The Path of DNA, Soul Memory, and Earth's Ascension, available in hardcover beginning Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Reyes shares, "This book is designed to activate what is already encoded within you — restoring coherence between science, soul, and cellular intelligence."

Encoded in Light: The Path of DNA, Soul Memory, and Earth's Ascension Karo-Lynn Reyes

Drawing on more than 35 years of experience – and having personally rebuilt her body and mind after catastrophic injury – Karo-Lynn is helping people around the world restore balance on both a biological and energetic level through her unique ability to identify energetic, emotional, and physical diagnoses. She is one of the few practitioners globally working with "high souls," bridging advanced spiritual concepts with grounded, practical methodology.

This first-of-its-kind book introduces a synthesis of concepts, including soul memory within DNA, epigenetic recalibration, nervous system regulation, and planetary evolution, offering an explorative journey of both personal transformation and collective change. It aims to educate the reader on why a healthy, high-frequency body is essential for advanced spiritual mission, how trauma and nervous system dysregulation keep high souls partly unincarnated, how to dissolve false identities held in the body, and much more.

Encoded in Light: The Path of DNA, Soul Memory, and Earth's Ascension ($49) is now available in hardcover via Amazon.com. The book is published by Pure Source Media.

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Stephanie O'Quigley

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SOURCE Dimensional Clarity