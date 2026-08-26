KARTY LLC Receives the Visa FinTech Innovation Award Following its Qatar Launch

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KARTY LLC, Qatar's leading digital wallet and payment startup, has received Visa's FinTech Innovation Award, recognising its work to advance digital payments and money management services in Qatar.

The award follows KARTY's launch of Qatar's first Visa card provided by a licensed fintech, marking an important step for the company as it moves from product development to serving the public.

Representatives from KARTY, Visa and AlRayan Bank

Licensed by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and registered with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), KARTY has built its platform to make everyday money management simpler. KARTY's VISA card is available through the KARTY app, where users can open an account, load funds into their wallet, and use the Visa card to make payments around the world, wherever Visa is accepted. Customers can also earn KPoints and redeem them with the KARTY app, benefiting from competitive exchange rates on international transactions.

Mohammed Suleiman, Co-founder of KARTY LLC, commented, "We started KARTY with a simple idea: people should have a clearer view of their money and better tools to manage it. This award recognises the work that has gone into building this application and the success it's had with our customers. It motivates us for our next steps."

The FinTech Innovation Award also builds on KARTY's relationship with Visa as the company continues to develop its payments offering in Qatar and enables KARTY to be the first FinTech to launch Visa Subscription Management, where users can view and stop any recurring subscription payments from within the KARTY app.

Luca Bianconi, Visa's VP and Country Manager for Qatar, stated, "Qatar's digital economy is accelerating at an extraordinary pace with a growing base of digitally savvy consumers who expect more from payments and financial services. We are proud to recognise KARTY and remain committed to supporting the innovators and institutions that are shaping Qatar's digital future.''

For KARTY, the acknowledgement comes at a point when the business is focused on growing adoption of its platform and expanding the value customers receive from it. Alongside payments and spending insights, KARTY offers budgeting tools, subscription management, virtual cards and a rewards programme, with additional benefits available through its Visa premium card proposition.

KARTY has previously also achieved cyber security PCI-DSS certification and is one of the top rated application on iOS app store in Qatar. The KARTY app is available on iOS and Android.

About Karty LLC:

Karty LLC is a leading fintech startup, licensed by Qatar Central Bank (QCB), that aims to empower individuals with a better understanding of their expenditure and savings. Where customers Spend, save and manage of their finances, and earn loyalty points seamlessly through a single app!

SOURCE Karty LLC