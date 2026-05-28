Karyopharm to Participate at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

NEWTON, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company's senior management team will participate at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 8:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay following the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering the science of nuclear export inhibition to develop differentiated therapies for patients with cancer. The Company's lead therapy, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is a first-in-class inhibitor of exportin 1 (XPO1). XPOVIO is marketed by the Company in the U.S. for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and is approved as XPOVIO or NEXPOVIO® in more than 50 ex-U.S. countries and territories. Building on its leadership in XPO1 biology, Karyopharm is advancing selinexor's potential in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including in myelofibrosis and TP53 wild-type endometrial cancer. The Company is also exploring opportunities to evaluate XPO1 inhibition across myeloproliferative neoplasms and TP53 wild-type driven solid tumors using next-generation compounds, including eltanexor. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has an established, efficient and scalable commercial infrastructure to bring novel therapeutic options to patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.