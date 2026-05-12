Karyopharm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in May:

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

RBC 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay following the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis. Karyopharm's lead compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in two oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in more than 50 ex-U.S. territories and countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.