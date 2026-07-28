Kate Farms Expands High Protein Nutrition Shake Into Walmart and CVS as Retail Distribution Grows Sevenfold

Since its Q4 2025 Walmart launch, Kate Farms has rapidly expanded High Protein Nutrition Shake distribution, with availability expected to exceed 6,800 Walmart and CVS stores by August.

New Vanilla flavor joins expanding retail rollout as more consumers seek high-protein, clinically developed nutrition for everyday health needs.

GOLETA, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms, the #1 doctor-recommended plant-based brand1, today announced continued national retail expansion of its High Protein Nutrition Shake (HPNS), including expanded distribution at Walmart and a new launch into CVS. The foundational nutrition brand also unveiled Vanilla, the newest flavor in its growing HPNS lineup, as Kate Farms continues expanding beyond traditional medical nutrition channels to meet broader everyday health needs.

Kate Farms has rapidly expanded High Protein Nutrition Shake distribution, with availability expected to exceed 6,800 Walmart and CVS stores by August. Introducing High Protein Nutrition Shake in Vanilla — the hardest flavor to make, the easiest to love.

Known for its clinically developed nutrition products used in more than 1,500 hospitals and medical settings nationwide, Kate Farms is increasingly reaching a broader group of consumers seeking high-quality nutrition to support evolving health needs—from filling common nutrient gaps to supporting changing eating behaviors driven by the growing use of GLP-1 medications.

Since launching in Walmart in Q4 2025, Kate Farms has grown retail distribution for High Protein Nutrition Shake more than sevenfold, with availability expected to reach more than 6,800 Walmart and CVS stores nationwide by August.

The expansion comes amid significant growth in both high-protein and plant-based nutrition categories. The global plant-based protein market is projected to reach nearly $35 billion by 20302, while GLP-1 usage continues to rapidly scale across the U.S. as consumers increasingly prioritize protein intake and nutrient density in their daily routines.

"Kate Farms was built on the belief that nutrition should meet real health needs with higher standards," said Tom Beecher, President of Kate Farms. "As more people look for ways to support their health in everyday life, we see an opportunity to bring clinically developed, high-quality nutrition to more people in more places. This expansion reflects the next chapter of our mission: making good nutrition more accessible while staying true to the clinical rigor, ingredient standards, and care that define Kate Farms."

The new Vanilla flavor joins existing Chocolate and Strawberry offerings and reflects growing consumer demand for more approachable, everyday nutrition options. Developed through more than 800 flavor iterations and 611 taste tests, Vanilla was designed to deliver a creamy, balanced taste profile without the chalky aftertaste often associated with high-protein beverages.

Kate Farms High Protein Nutrition Shake Vanilla is now available in Walmart stores nationwide, on Walmart.com, and on KateFarms.com. With the expanded Walmart footprint and recent CVS launch, High Protein Nutrition Shake is expected to be available in more than 6,800 Walmart and CVS stores nationwide by August 2026.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms is a foundational nutrition brand offering plant-based formulas and shakes designed to support a wide range of health needs, from everyday nourishment to medical nutrition support. Kate Farms began with a little girl named Kate Laver, who couldn't tolerate standard tube-feeding formulas. Her parents, Richard and Michelle, believe there had to be a better way—and created one.

That original need shaped a different approach to nutrition: formulas made with plant-based, organic ingredients, thoughtfully selected protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and without the top nine allergens or artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Today, Kate Farms products are used for oral and tube feeding, as sole-source or supplemental nutrition, and are available nationally through healthcare providers, insurance coverage, katefarms.com, Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and select retail stores. Kate Farms products are eligible for coverage through Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, and WIC in 35 states. Kate Farms can also be found in more than 1,500 hospitals and medical settings nationwide.

For more information, visit katefarms.com.

1 Among surveyed doctors recommending plant-based nutrition products

2 Plant-based Protein Market worth $34.97 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-protein-market-worth-34-97-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302490599.html

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SOURCE Kate Farms, Inc.