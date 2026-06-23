Kawasaki Robotics and Dexterity Expand Collaboration to Scale Physical AI for Warehouse Logistics

RL030N 8 DoF robot arm platform brings together Kawasaki Robotics' industrial robot engineering, Dexterity's Mech hardware, and Foresight World Model

CHICAGO and WIXOM, Mich., and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Robotics and Dexterity Inc., the enterprise Physical AI company building robots based on proprietary world model for complex industrial work, today announced an expanded collaboration around Kawasaki Robotics' RL030N 8 DoF robot arm platform and Dexterity's Mech super humanoid robots for warehouse logistics.

Dexterity's Mech robots Dexterity’s Mech robots use the RL030N 8 DoF (degrees of freedom) robot arms for warehouse logistics operations such as trailer loading and trailer unloading.

Dexterity is expanding production and scaling deployment of Mechs using the RL030N for warehouse logistics applications including trailer loading and trailer unloading. Dexterity's Mech design and warehouse logistics requirements shaped the arm; Kawasaki Robotics and Kawasaki Heavy Industries brought precision engineering and manufacturing expertise to turn those requirements into a production-ready 8 DoF robot arm platform. The arm has demonstrated strong reliability in real logistics environments, a critical requirement for warehouse automation at scale.

Together, the companies combine Kawasaki Robotics' industrial robot arm technology with Dexterity's Mech hardware and full Physical AI software stack, featuring the Foresight World Model, to support high-throughput warehouse operations where traditional automation has been difficult to scale.

"Physical AI requires robot arms that combine industrial reliability with dexterity, reach, lightweight construction, and openness to real-time orchestration," said Paul Marcovecchio, Director - General Industries at Kawasaki Robotics. "Our collaboration with Dexterity has helped sharpen the requirements for AI-driven automation in real warehouse environments."

Built for Warehouse Logistics

Warehouse logistics is fundamentally different from traditional factory automation. Factories are designed around precision, repeatability, fixed workcells, controlled material flow, and minimal unexpected contact. Logistics operations are more variable: packages arrive in different sizes, weights, shapes, orientations, and conditions; boxes shift, fall, deform, and stack unpredictably; and contact with packages, containers, conveyors, walls, or surrounding equipment is part of normal operation.

Dexterity's Mech design defined the need for a robot arm that is lightweight, dexterous, long-reaching, reliable, and robust enough for unavoidable contact. The RL030N 8 DoF robot arm platform adds an articulation axis for confined and variable workflows and is powered by Kawasaki Robotics' open KRNX real-time control API for external AI software, ROS environments, and third-party orchestration systems. Dexterity combines the RL030N with Foresight World Model, Mech hardware, and its production software stack.

"In a warehouse environment, packages vary, boxes move unpredictably, and contact is part of the job. Kawasaki Robotics' RL030N gives Mech the physical foundation for that environment," said Keshav Prasad, SVP of Product Engineering and Operations at Dexterity. "By combining RL030N with Foresight World Model, Mech hardware, and Dexterity's production software stack, we can bring Physical AI into warehouse operations where traditional automation has not been able to scale."

Automate 2026

At Automate 2026, Kawasaki Robotics is showcasing the RL030N as an 8 DoF robot arm platform built for dynamic and confined environments. Together, Kawasaki Robotics and Dexterity are highlighting how advanced robot arms, real-time control interfaces, enterprise Physical AI software, and production-scale Mech systems can unlock new categories of industrial automation.

About Kawasaki Robotics

A leader in industrial robotics and automation since 1969, Kawasaki Robotics supplies industrial robots and robotic automation systems for a wide range of industries and applications. The company continues to advance industrial robotics through innovations in intelligent inspection, collaborative robotics, real-time control, and autonomous automation systems. Learn more about Kawasaki Robotics here, watch robot application videos here and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Dexterity

Dexterity Inc. is a Redwood City, California-based robotics company specializing in using Physical AI to give robots human-like dexterity. Dexterity's full-stack technology platform spans AI, world model, software, and hardware and is designed to deliver enterprise-grade operational productivity and safety across logistics, supply chain, parcel, retail, e-commerce, and related industrial workflows. To learn more, visit dexterity.ai.

Media Contacts

Kawasaki Robotics

Johanna Lidgren

Senior Markting Manager

[email protected]

Dexterity

Claudia Weise

[email protected]

SOURCE Kawasaki Robotics (U.S.A.), Inc