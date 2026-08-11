KBR Commercial Security & Cyber Services & Insider Threat Defense Group Strategic Partnership Announcement

Protecting Our Clients Assets Utilizing A 360 Degree Comprehensive & Holistic Approach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider Threat Defense Group (ITDG) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with KBR Commercial Security & Cyber Services (CSCS) a leading global provider of technology-enabled solutions supporting national security, defense and space missions with 36,000+ employees and 60 locations worldwide.

Security controls can no longer be isolated, siloed and bolted on after a security incident. Recognizing the critical need to more closely integrate Physical Security, Cybersecurity, Compliance and Insider Risk Management (IRM), KBR CSCS and the ITDG have formed this partnership to provide clients with a comprehensive and holistic portfolio of offerings to include: Managed Security Services (Physical, Personnel Security, Fractional Facility Security Officers), CMMC Consulting Services, Compliance Regulations Consulting Services: NIST, ISO, HIPAA, TISAX, SOC2 Type 1&2, IRM and IRM Program (IRMP) training and consulting services. This integration provides a more comprehensive approach to enterprise threat management, no matter whether the threats are internal or external. These services will be provided to U.S. Government Agencies, Department of War, Defense Contractors, Intelligence Community Agencies and commercial enterprises.

This partnership will strengthen the expertise of both companies in the areas listed above, as they are all critical for protecting an organizations assets: Facilities, Financial Assets, Employees, Data, Computer Systems – Networks. This will provide clients with enhanced security postures and provide enterprise-wide resilience against internal and external threats, as the financial damages from Insider Threat incidents are into the MILLIONS and BILLIONS.

Since 2014 the ITDG has provided our expertise and assisted 700+ organizations with developing, implementing, managing, evaluating and optimizing their IRMP's. Over 1000+ individuals have attended our highly sought after training courses.

The ITDG IRM Program 360 Framework & Assessment Methodology (IRMP360FAM™) is the backbone of all our training and consulting services, as it addresses Insider risks and threats from an enterprise cross functional perspective, and non-technical and technical perspective.

ITDG CLIENT SATISFACTION / COMPANY RECOGNITION

Our clients have provided the ITDG with EXCEPTIONAL reviews for the comprehensive knowledge that our training and consulting services offer. You are encouraged to read the feedback on this link.

The ITDG Has Provided IRMP Training & Consulting Services To The Following Organizations:

White House, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Government Agencies, Department Of War, Intelligence Community Agencies, Defense Contractors, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure Providers, Universities, Microsoft, Walmart, Home Depot, Nike, Tesla, UPS, FedEx, Visa, Delta Airlines and many more. Complete Client Listing

Contact Information

Jim Henderson, CISSP, CCISO

CEO Insider Threat Defense Group, Inc.

Insider Risk Management Program Training Course Instructor / Consultant

Insider Threat Investigations & Analysis Training Course Instructor / Analyst

Founder – Chairman Of The National Insider Threat Special Interest Group

[email protected]

www.insiderthreatdefensegroup.com

561-809-6800

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SOURCE Insider Threat Defense Group (ITDG)