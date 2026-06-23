KC Concepcion Partners with Expressable to Champion Kids with Speech Differences

After struggling with a lifelong stutter, the Cleveland Browns rookie is now one of the NFL's most outspoken voices for kids with speech differences

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick KC Concepcion, who captured national attention in the weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft with his viral Players' Tribune essay about his lifelong stutter, is partnering with Expressable, the nation's leading virtual speech therapy provider. Together, they hope to raise awareness of speech differences and connect families with resources.

KC Concepcion

Concepcion has become one of the most visible young advocates for people with speech differences. His stutter has shaped his path as much off the field as on it. A record-setting senior year at Texas A&M and a first-round selection by the Cleveland Browns meant more cameras, more microphones, and more crowded rooms - the exact situations that can make stuttering show up more. Rather than retreat, he chose to speak up.

"Growing up with a stutter, I know how isolating it can be. The hardest part isn't always the speech difference itself: it's the fear of being misunderstood, bullied, or judged," Concepcion said. "I partnered with Expressable because they're helping children and families find support earlier and more easily, and because they share my belief that every kid deserves the confidence to use their voice without fear."

Concepcion's challenges were not his alone - speech differences are far more common than many parents realize. According to the CDC, roughly 1 in 14 American kids has a communication disorder, and it's estimated that around half of these children do not receive the support they need. Left unaddressed, these challenges can lead to learning difficulties, social isolation, and lasting impacts on mental health.

Concepcion chose to work with Expressable because of their mission making quality speech therapy more accessible for families nationwide. Expressable accepts hundreds of insurance plans, including Medicaid, and their virtual care model provides accessibility to busy families and those living in healthcare deserts with limited providers. To date, Expressable has served 20,000 families, with 96% of patients making clinical progress within just 5 sessions.

"Every child deserves the ability to communicate confidently, and every family deserves access to support," said Leanne Sherred, M.S., CCC-SLP, President and Chief Clinical Officer of Expressable. "KC's story shines a light on early intervention, and our partnership is designed to help families feel seen and remind them that help is available and within reach."

For more information on virtual speech therapy or to find support for your family, visit expressable.com. For families unsure if speech therapy is needed, Expressable offers a free, 5-minute screener at https://app.expressable.com/screener.

About KC Concepcion

Kevin "KC" Concepcion Jr. is a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, selected 24th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. A consensus All-American and Paul Hornung Award winner at Texas A&M, he led the SEC in receiving touchdowns in 2025. Through the KC Concepcion Foundation, established in 2024, he supports youth programming and community initiatives in the Charlotte and Raleigh, NC areas where he was raised.

About Expressable

Expressable is the nation's leading virtual speech therapy provider, delivering research-based, family-centered care to clients in all 50 states. Accredited by The Joint Commission and partnered with hundreds of health plans including Medicaid, Expressable was founded in 2020 to expand access to high-quality speech therapy through a unique model that combines 1:1 teletherapy with educational tools that empower families to integrate therapy into daily life. Learn more at expressable.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Samantha Breen

OPR (for Expressable)

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SOURCE Expressable