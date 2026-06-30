Kearsarge Energy Meets Soaring Energy Demand and Affordability With New Renewable Energy Projects Totaling 88 MW

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearsarge Energy announces the start of commercial operations for 88 MW/MWh of renewable energy projects in 2025, with more than 160 MW/MWh of additional capacity scheduled for installation by the close of 2026. Consisting of standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Solar, and Solar + BESS, these projects represent public-private partnerships with municipal hosts as well as private development. The 2025 portfolio includes landfills, ground mounts, carports, and rooftops in Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Maryland, and New Hampshire.

The North Sea Solar Array, Southampton, NY – Capped Landfill

Kearsarge owns and operates all of its total energy portfolio, working closely with local stakeholders, power authorities, electric cooperatives and others across the country to optimize development and performance. In several cases, Kearsarge owns the underlying land as well as the energy asset. In 2026, Kearsarge, one of the largest Independent Power Producers in the Northeast, will commission projects in Minnesota, Delaware, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, expanding its footprint nationally while adding the aforementioned 160 MW/MWh to its self-managed portfolio.

2025 Project Highlights:

Sterling Massachusetts. Solar + BESS generates local energy for the Sterling, MA Municipal Light Department and supports their management of peak load. A Solar ground mount array on underutilized private land generates over 2.2 million kWh annually, and the 20 MWh BESS offsets peak energy demand resulting in energy cost savings for the local light department.

Southampton, New York. The North Sea Solar array, a ballasted system installed on a capped landfill, provides renewable energy to the Long Island Electrical grid, provides energy bill credits for the Town, and a low- and moderate-income community, generating over 8.5 million kWh annually to benefit Southampton residents.

North Reading, Massachusetts. A 22.5 MWh standalone BESS helps the Reading Municipal Light Department shave local peak demand during key events, while contributing to reduced ISO NE peaks – resulting in meaningful sustainability, reliability and economic impacts.

Orleans, Vermont. A 20 MWh standalone BESS reduces local peak demand during key grid events for the host municipal light department, while a 7.5 MW solar array provides Vermont Public Power Supply Authority with over 8.7 million kWh and renewable energy credits annually, meeting VT state requirements and contributing local domestic energy to the region.

St Johnsville, NY. A 6.9 MW ground mount single axis tracker system sited on Kearsarge purchased land generates over 10.5 million kWh annually as part of the State of New York's Solar for All program, delivering clean energy savings to low-income households without upfront payments, long term contracts, or other fees.

Cambridge, Maryland; Watertown, Massachusetts; Pelham, NH. Sites across Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire created local construction jobs and generate energy for community solar subscribers, schools, municipalities, and local and national businesses.

Andrew Bernstein, Managing Partner of Kearsarge Solar remarked, "It was a pleasure to work closely with our multiple battery technology, solar, finance, and construction partners, as well as municipalities across the Eastern US, to continue to extend our leadership in the Northeast by bringing nearly 90 MW of renewable energy online to help manage demand and promote energy affordability. 2026 is proving to be just as exciting as we build 20 more projects across the country, leveraging our development, finance and technology expertise to help public and private enterprises meet their unprecedented energy needs."

About Kearsarge Energy

Kearsarge Energy, based in Boston, MA, is New England's fastest growing renewable energy project development, finance, and asset management company, with a dual mission to help build a more sustainable world and to provide superior benefits for stakeholders and the environment. Having successfully developed and financed 300 MWs and $600M of Solar and Battery Storage since 2011, Kearsarge now manages a $900M/400MW development pipeline across the US. Kearsarge is focused on creating long-term value by working with local communities to meet the growing demand for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Learn more at www.kearsargeenergy.com

Press contact(s):

For all inquiries regarding Kearsarge Energy, please contact Andrew Bernstein at [email protected].

SOURCE Kearsarge Energy